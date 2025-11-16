New Hilarious Photoshop Edits By Master Troll James Fridman Who Takes Photo Requests Too Literally (18 Pics)

If you’re into photo editing, Photoshop wizard James Fridman needs little introduction. Time and again, the British graphic designer takes the internet by storm by tweaking photos upon request — and never turning down an opportunity to troll them. Our photography-loving team here at Bored Panda has already covered his witty antics here, here, and here. But because we’re such huge fans, we just had to do a follow-up!

Time goes by, seasons change, yet people still fail to learn one lesson his edits teach: be careful what you wish for. James independently transformed trolling into an art form equipped only with brilliant retouching skills and great humor. He gladly accepts submissions to alter an image and entertains us by sending back comically unexpected results.

Want a picture with a mask on your face? Check. Need to remove your ex-boyfriend from the pic? Absolutely! Below, we wrapped up a new batch of posts with the most hilarious and literal interpretations of the specifications James received. So continue scrolling, upvote your favorite ones, and be sure to let us know what you think of them in the comments.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | jamesfridman.com

#1

Image source:  James Fridman

#2

Image source:  James Fridman

#3

Image source:  James Fridman

#4

Image source: fjamie013

#5

Image source: fjamie013

#6

Image source: fjamie013

#7

Image source:  James Fridman

#8

Image source:  James Fridman

#9

Image source: fjamie013

#10

Image source:  James Fridman

#11

Image source:  James Fridman

#12

Image source:  James Fridman

#13

Image source:  James Fridman

#14

Image source:  James Fridman

#15

Image source:  James Fridman

#16

Image source:  James Fridman

#17

Image source: fjamie013

#18

Image source:  James Fridman

