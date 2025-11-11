My Friend Convinced Me To Try Latte Art, Here’s The Result

When you work in a coffee shop, you usually make the same latte art — rosettas and hearts. One day a friend started drawing bears and frogs on hot chocolate. She convinced me to give it a try, so I tried drawing a bear. It was pretty primitive but I kept at it.
I’ve been drawing on drinks for the past 4 years and have since perfected my craft. You need a marriage of the perfect espresso and microfoam in order to get the right contrast and bring out the little details. With all drawings I begin by pouring milk into a shot of espresso. I use a spoon to manipulate the foam into the shape of what I want to draw. Then, with chocolate, I draw in the outlines and little details.
Each drink takes about 3-5 minutes to make from shot to finish. The reaction on customer’s faces are the most rewarding part of my job. A lot of people become regulars and it pushes me to do different designs and to do better.
