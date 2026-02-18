Hey Pandas, Would You Say Something To A Client About Their Hygiene Or Just Suffer In Silence?

So boom… I’m doing this tattoo, right? And tell me why I had to keep my mask on the whole time. Not even for safety. Some clients come in a little too comfortable, not all the way put together, and I’ll be fighting for my life behind that mask.Now I’m trying to be professional, but why do you all not prep before an appointment?Like if I got to be this close to you for hours, at least come correct.Be honest, am I wrong for silently judging?
#1
Judging is one thing, but saying something is an entirely different matter. I can tell you honestly that I, a white woman in her sixties, right this minute smell like a male professional basketball player at the end of a game because I haven’t bathed in four months. I’m terribly depressed and can’t move to bathe. (I DO, however, take what I call “birdbaths,” where I clean my 🐈 because I don’t want an infection!) Unless these folks have an olfactory problem, they know they smell. I think your best bet is to print out a sign for your station that lays out a rule that EVERYONE must clean themselves before sitting in the chair, and keep the bathroom stocked with soap, paper towels, and handiwipes things. That way, no one’s singled out. If a clean-smelling person balks, you can always tell ‘em they’re okay. If a funky-smelling customer (like me) objects, you simply state it’s required of EVERYONE for EVERYONE’s comfort. (You might even lie and say it’s a state requirement for safety reasons if they’re REALLY awful, like me.) I don’t blame you one bit, even though I’m turned on by most body smells (which is very distracting). I wouldn’t ever tell someone they smell, though, because they know, and there’s not a good reason to shame ‘em. They may, like me, wish more than ANYTHJNG that they could solve the problem. Good luck!
