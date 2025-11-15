Hey Pandas, Create The Weirdest Animal Yet Using Photoshop (Closed)

Photoshop and combine animals to make the weirdest animal yet!
#1 Baby Cat-Chick
#2 Husky Horse Mix
#3 There Was A Time I Really Wanted To Become A Nature Photographer. My Best Photo From Those Times
#4 Looks Normal To Me…
#5 I Got Photoshop Just For This Purpose, I Know It’s Bad But That’s Because I Started Using It Like 10 Minutes Ago
#6 If Nala Fell In Love With Rafiki Instead Of Simba
#7 The Pandragon
#8 Flying Wolf
#9 Girafflamingo!
#10 Little Cute
#11 Quassuatte
#12 Bird X Husky, Busky? Husb?
#13 I Made This Guy On Photopea. Meet Horsodile
#14 Moon Ant Bug (Or Some Other Interesting Name, I Dunno)
#15 How I See Sloths
#16 Blob Dog
#17 Im Not Entirely Sure Why I Made This
#18 Corgi Cat Girraffe
#19 Oh My God The Horror Of His Ugliness Or Is It A Girl
