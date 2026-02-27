30 Honest And Relatable Comics By Meg Adams (New Pics)

Oregon-based artist Meg Adams proves that there is magic in the mundane, even if that magic is fueled primarily by hot cocoa and a total avoidance of direct sunlight. Her digital comics serve as a colorful, relatable mirror to our own lives, capturing everything from the hilarity of coexisting with a literal zoo of pets—shoutout to her three cats, two dogs, and a gecko named Spurt—to the quieter, more profound struggles of mental health and self-care.

With a vibrant style and a sharp wit, Meg transforms the “little ups and downs” of adulthood into heartwarming vignettes that remind us we aren’t alone in our awkwardness. Whether she’s navigating life with her husband, Carson, or just trying to survive another rainy day, her work is a gentle, funny invitation to find the joy in the everyday chaos.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | artbymoga.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: artbymoga

#2

Image source: artbymoga

#3

Image source: artbymoga

#4

Image source: artbymoga

#5

Image source: artbymoga

#6

Image source: artbymoga

#7

Image source: artbymoga

#8

Image source: artbymoga

#9

Image source: artbymoga

#10

Image source: artbymoga

#11

Image source: artbymoga

#12

Image source: artbymoga

#13

Image source: artbymoga

#14

Image source: artbymoga

#15

Image source: artbymoga

#16

Image source: artbymoga

#17

Image source: artbymoga

#18

Image source: artbymoga

#19

Image source: artbymoga

#20

Image source: artbymoga

#21

Image source: artbymoga

#22

Image source: artbymoga

#23

Image source: artbymoga

#24

Image source: artbymoga

#25

Image source: artbymoga

#26

Image source: artbymoga

#27

Image source: artbymoga

#28

Image source: artbymoga

#29

Image source: artbymoga

#30

Image source: artbymoga

