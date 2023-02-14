The Context Behind 5 Iconic Memes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Famous series have already made a mark on television, and memes are not excluded from the marks we’re talking about. A lot of memes come from TV shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Simpsons. However, Marvel has also gotten involved in the meme game, and the popular brand has become well-known for its memes. In fact, even if you aren’t a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of the memes. That being said, let’s break down some of the most iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe memes.
1. Captain America Elevator Fight
Unlike the rest of the memes in this list, this meme came from two movies with similarly-looking scenes stitched together. The first movie is Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Captain America finds himself in the company of Hydra soldiers in an elevator, causing a fight. The second movie is the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame, where Captain America whispers, “Hail, Hydra” to Jasper Sitwell’s ear to not provoke them.
In popular culture, the meme is often used to express statements that can be very punny that the listener would get angry. It is along the lines of dad jokes or angry upvotes.
2. “Tell me the truth. I’m ready to hear it.”
This meme came from a scene in Spider-Man (2002) during the funeral of Ben Parker. Mary Jane, Peter Parker’s love interest, confessed her feelings towards him. However, having assumed an alternative identity of Spider-Man in the early parts of the movie, deemed it safer for Mary Jane not to pursue a romantic relationship with her so that she would be away from his enemies.
Mary Jane did not utter the line in the scene, and you can watch a clip of the movie’s ending scene here. A screenshot of a just-rejected Mary Jane in the meme culture was used with a subtitle saying the line. Then, a screenshot showing Peter would then be labeled with texts usually associated with facts that are very uncalled for. The meme then shows a third panel of the crying Mary Jane, who, in the film, was just sad about not being able to be with Peter.
3. “You can’t defeat me.”
The 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok brought a new film to the plate. The scene was taken before the final epic fight of the movie. Hela, the movie’s antagonist, managed to severely injure Thor, making him lose one of his eyes. Upon losing, he received a vision that only Ragnarök could stop Hela. So to make the prophecy come true, he put Surtur’s crown back into the Eternal Flame to “revive” the flame monster. After secretly reviving Hela’s downfall, Thor admitted that he wouldn’t be able to defeat her, but instead, he pointed out to the awakened Surtur.
Online, the meme is used to express the idea of an undefeatable thing only to be defeated by something very overpowered.
4. “That doesn’t seem fair.”
Wanda Maximoff uttered the line in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The meme showed Dr. Strange and Wanda, with the latter complaining to the former receiving praise after giving Thanos the Time Stone. She lamented the criticism she would receive if she were to do the same thing.
The meme is used to express the ideas of a single action garnering polarized reactions when done by two different sets of people. For example, a meme used this template to say that men are allowed to go topless in public, but when women do it, they are viewed as indecent.
5. Hulk Gives Ant-Man a Taco
In the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man was just minding his lunch, making a taco for lunch when a spaceship arrived, producing strong gusts of wind that blew off his table and the tacos. Then, Iron Man came and surprised him. Shocked, he lost the shell that was left of his taco. Hulk then came by to give Ant-Man two tacos for his lost lunch.
The meme is used to express compensation that is underwhelming regarding the effort. Alternatively, it is used to convey a useless solution to a problem.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!