Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
Zooey Deschanel is Not Katy Perry or Emily Blunt

Zooey Deschanel is Not Katy Perry or Emily Blunt

Credit: @zooeydeschanel

When you live your life as Zooey Deschanel, you hear a few things over and over again. One of those things is, “Omg! It’s Emily Blunt!” because people can’t figure out which Emily is which (fun fact, Zooey’s sister is Emily Deschanel, also famous), and it’s for a good reason. The other thing she hears over and over again is, “Are you Katy Perry?” and that leads us to the topic at hand.

Emily Deschanel is not Emily Blunt, and she is not Zooey Deschanel. She’s also not Katy Perry. Why do people continuously mix them up? It’s easy to see why the two Emilys might be confused – the same name in the same industry, and all (despite the fact that Zooey is not Emily). But where does Katy Perry fit into this? Oh, well, how about the fact that the entire world thinks these three bear a striking resemblance to one another? They do, let’s be honest. But they are not the same person.

Katy Perry Pretended to Be Zooey Deschanel For A Long Time

It’s unimaginable, we know, but there was actually a time when Katy Perry was not famous. She was just a girl trying to make it as a singer in the notoriously difficult town of Hollywood, and she wasn’t having much luck at first. However, she immediately realized how much she resembles Hollywood’s Zooey Deschanel and used that to her advantage. When she was trying to get into a club or to meet someone, she’d say she was Deschanel. She jokes about it now, and the two are great friends. Katy Perry loves talking to Zooey when they are together because they’re just so good as friends, but she does admit the resemblance is uncanny.

credit: Edge of Tomorrow

Emily Blunt Was Mistaken For Katy Perry Once

The lovely Mary Poppins opened up to the press once about the time she was mistaken for Katy Perry when she was in a British Pub. The people there thought she was a famous singer, but she’s obviously not. Katy Perry, on the other hand, thought the story was hilarious. She’s so accustomed to being mistaken for many other women in Hollywood that it is humorous. Actually, it is humorous to all of them, and they all take it in good stride. They look so much alike.

Trump Says, “We Don’t Make Mistakes” Right Before Making a Mistake

Katy Perry Would Love to Do a Movie with The Other Two

She’s so accustomed to being mistaken for both Emily Blunt and Zooey Deschanel that she has a great idea, and someone in Hollywood should get on this one. “Look, I think God liked us so much, she made it twice – or thrice, with Zooey Deschanel! I think, honestly, we could be in a movie together: Emily, myself, and Zooey Deschanel. Triple threat!” she jokes about their appearance. Of course, it could be good. There are so many good storylines that the writers could come up with.

Credit: @katyperry

We Secretly All Wish for One Thing

Okay, so we know it’s a fashion faux pas to show up to the same event wearing the same ensemble, but we secretly wish these three would do it. We would love to see them all show up for the same Hollywood party in the same dress – maybe in three different colors or all the same color but a slightly different dress. The key is they need to style their hair the same and wear the same lipstick. We would love to see them walk the red carpet separately and then together to blow everyone’s minds. We think it could work.

It is All in Good Fun

The simple fact of the matter is that they are all lovely, and they are all exceptionally talented. If you are going to be mistaken for someone else on a regular basis, it might as well be Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, or Emily Blunt. Each one is at the top of their own game, respectively, and each one is exceptionally talented. It is not an insult to be mistaken for either of the two who aren’t you, and we think that’s why they all take it in stride when they are mistaken for someone else. Imagine approaching Katy Perry, thinking she’s Zooey Deschanel, only to find out in your moment of disappointment that she is really Katy Perry. There are worse ways to realize you didn’t see who you think you saw.

The Purge 5 Is Moving Ahead: Here are the Details
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elissar Zakaria Khoury
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dean Winters
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thomas Jacobs
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Song Joong-ki
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benjamin Walker
Suave Xavier Pegues
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Suave Xavier Pegues

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Can Tony Montana Be Played By Someone Else?
Law and Order: Organized Crime Series Detailed
Sylvie Should be a Main Character in Phase 5
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Strange World Was Dead On Arrival
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Whitney Houston Biopic Before
Watching John Wick Take the Offensive is Nothing Short of Awesome
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Daredevil in Deadpool 3? That Would be Awesome
No Female Action Leads? Has Jennifer Lawrence Ever Seen an Action Movie?
Sounds Like Loki and What If? Will Have a Season 2
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play