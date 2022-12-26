Zooey Deschanel is Not Katy Perry or Emily Blunt

When you live your life as Zooey Deschanel, you hear a few things over and over again. One of those things is, “Omg! It’s Emily Blunt!” because people can’t figure out which Emily is which (fun fact, Zooey’s sister is Emily Deschanel, also famous), and it’s for a good reason. The other thing she hears over and over again is, “Are you Katy Perry?” and that leads us to the topic at hand.
Emily Deschanel is not Emily Blunt, and she is not Zooey Deschanel. She’s also not Katy Perry. Why do people continuously mix them up? It’s easy to see why the two Emilys might be confused – the same name in the same industry, and all (despite the fact that Zooey is not Emily). But where does Katy Perry fit into this? Oh, well, how about the fact that the entire world thinks these three bear a striking resemblance to one another? They do, let’s be honest. But they are not the same person.
Katy Perry Pretended to Be Zooey Deschanel For A Long Time
It’s unimaginable, we know, but there was actually a time when Katy Perry was not famous. She was just a girl trying to make it as a singer in the notoriously difficult town of Hollywood, and she wasn’t having much luck at first. However, she immediately realized how much she resembles Hollywood’s Zooey Deschanel and used that to her advantage. When she was trying to get into a club or to meet someone, she’d say she was Deschanel. She jokes about it now, and the two are great friends. Katy Perry loves talking to Zooey when they are together because they’re just so good as friends, but she does admit the resemblance is uncanny.
Emily Blunt Was Mistaken For Katy Perry Once
The lovely Mary Poppins opened up to the press once about the time she was mistaken for Katy Perry when she was in a British Pub. The people there thought she was a famous singer, but she’s obviously not. Katy Perry, on the other hand, thought the story was hilarious. She’s so accustomed to being mistaken for many other women in Hollywood that it is humorous. Actually, it is humorous to all of them, and they all take it in good stride. They look so much alike.
Katy Perry Would Love to Do a Movie with The Other Two
She’s so accustomed to being mistaken for both Emily Blunt and Zooey Deschanel that she has a great idea, and someone in Hollywood should get on this one. “Look, I think God liked us so much, she made it twice – or thrice, with Zooey Deschanel! I think, honestly, we could be in a movie together: Emily, myself, and Zooey Deschanel. Triple threat!” she jokes about their appearance. Of course, it could be good. There are so many good storylines that the writers could come up with.
We Secretly All Wish for One Thing
Okay, so we know it’s a fashion faux pas to show up to the same event wearing the same ensemble, but we secretly wish these three would do it. We would love to see them all show up for the same Hollywood party in the same dress – maybe in three different colors or all the same color but a slightly different dress. The key is they need to style their hair the same and wear the same lipstick. We would love to see them walk the red carpet separately and then together to blow everyone’s minds. We think it could work.
It is All in Good Fun
The simple fact of the matter is that they are all lovely, and they are all exceptionally talented. If you are going to be mistaken for someone else on a regular basis, it might as well be Katy Perry, Zooey Deschanel, or Emily Blunt. Each one is at the top of their own game, respectively, and each one is exceptionally talented. It is not an insult to be mistaken for either of the two who aren’t you, and we think that’s why they all take it in stride when they are mistaken for someone else. Imagine approaching Katy Perry, thinking she’s Zooey Deschanel, only to find out in your moment of disappointment that she is really Katy Perry. There are worse ways to realize you didn’t see who you think you saw.