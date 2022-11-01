Katy Perry Addresses Conspiracy Theories That She’s a Robot

No, you did not read the title wrong. And no, this is not clickbait. At one point, we wish we were just making it up, but unfortunately, pop icon Katy Perry really had to clear things up that she was NOT a robot following a viral video of her “malfunctioning” eye.
It was supposed to be a regular performance at Perry’s “Play” Las Vegas residency last Sunday evening. But, it’s 2022—a time when concertgoers record and post everything, even if no one watches them.
Someone captured the moment Perry’s eye visibly twitched for a few seconds before she pressed her temple and her eye opened up.
After it was posted on TikTok, conspiracy theorists kept themselves busy by trying to figure out what happened. And you won’t believe the things netizens came up with. The story blew up, and Perry herself had to break her silence.
Social media went into a frenzy with eye-rolling (pun intended) theories.
We live in such confusing times. First of all, there’s information available online—cold, hard facts—that anyone can access within seconds. Second, for some reason, there are still people who believe the Earth is flat.
See what we mean by ‘confusing times?’
And so perhaps, we shouldn’t have been surprised at the things netizens believed to have happened during Perry’s show. Let’s break them down.
Some people suggested that Perry wore a super strong eyelash glue, which was why her eye got “stuck.” That’s both understandable and realistic. Besides, this is fairly common and something that people who use fake lashes experience.
Another concerned fan theorized that Perry’s eye was paralyzed, but the show had to continue. This, again, is also possible. It wouldn’t be the first time a musician had a medical emergency while on stage.
But then, things started going downhill from there.
Katy Perry is a clone, and the malfunctioning eye is the proof.
Some internet users were convinced that this was a piece of undisputable evidence that Perry was a “clone” or a “robot.” Much like how people believed that the real Paul McCartney was dead or that today’s Avril Lavigne was a replacement, Perry was apparently just another product of technology that glitched.
The popstar caught on cam was not the “real” Katy Perry, just a robot suffering from mechanical failure. And the way she touched her temple? This was how she reset her system.
Then, there are theories that claim Perry was proving her association with Illuminati by “paying homage to the all-seeing eye.”
Wow, that’s a lot to take in.
Perry poked fun at herself and invited the conspiracy theorists.
In typical Katy Perry fashion, she didn’t take things too seriously. For those who were actually concerned, she assured them that it was nothing more than a “party trick.”
She even reposted the viral video on Instagram and encouraged people to watch her shows in Las Vegas. She added a text over the clip that read, “POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates.”
She then shaded all the conspiracy theorists and urged them to watch her “broken doll eye party trick” in real life.
“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” she wrote.
“The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008,” she continued, “a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!”
“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too, I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺.” she cheekily added, “Hope to sing along with you in 2023!”
This particular party trick isn’t new, according to her fans.
One concertgoer, who watched the show, clarified and explained on behalf of Perry.
“It’s literally part of the set. She’s a living Katy doll for the entire show,” the person wrote. “In this act, she’s in the trash, so she does a bit as if she’s broken & playing with the whole haunted doll eye thing.”
This explanation is the most plausible of all, especially when you take into consideration all the characters Perry portrayed in her music videos through the years—an alien, an elderly woman, Cleopatra, and Marie Antoinette.
“In the show, her character is a doll and in a Toy Story-type of environment,” another fan said. “Her eye is blinking like one of those blinking eye dolls for the show.”
That settles it then.
Meanwhile, Perry’s Las Vegas residency runs from February 25 to April 15, 2023.