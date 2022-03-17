10 Things You Didn’t Know about Trace Winningham

When Trace Winningham made the decision to head to Temptation Island, she did so with a clear goal in mind – to find a man. She is not worried about whether or not he already has a girlfriend or if she finds love with one of the other singles on the show. She’s looking for someone to work with her, to live life alongside her, and to complement her in all the right ways. She knows what she wants, and she is never afraid to go and get it. She is not the youngest woman on the show at 27, but she’s also not the oldest, which might work to her advantage considering she’s already successful and driven. Here’s everything you need to know about the single lady who is headed into season four looking for love in all the wrong places – at least that’s how it seems from the trailers.
1. She’s from Texas
She was born there, but she did not live there her entire life. In fact, she is currently living and working in Los Angeles. She did spend a great deal of time in Texas, though, and some will recognize that kind of upbringing in her personality.
2. She is a Model
She’s a little bit of everything, including a model and an entrepreneur. She does both well, though we are not sure what her business is. We know that she is working to brand herself by creating the kind of life she wants to live. She wants to find one that brings her joy and makes her happy, and we have no doubt she will find that.
3. She’s a Military Brat
This is a term that really does bother us. Where does the brat come from? Either way, however, she’s a woman who grew up in a military household. Her life was spent with a family who was part of the military, so she spent a lot of time moving around.
4. She Has Always Enjoyed Travel
Her childhood provided her with parents who saw the excitement and the benefit of travel, and they spent as much time as they could doing both. They traveled often, and she’s been given a love of travel to take with her into her own life. She hopes to one day raise her own kids in a similar manner.
5. She Loved her Upbringing
Her upbringing seems to be one that she appreciates tremendously considering the fact that she does want to raise her own kids much like she was raised. Her parents provided her with the gift of travel and so much more, and she hopes to do the same for her own kids.
6. She is Confident
Her confidence is not quiet. It is loud, and it appears to be a little in your face. She is someone who likes to do things her way, she is confident in her decisions, and she is comfortable with herself. She is likely the kind of woman people with less confidence find intimidating.
7. People Find Her Rude
She says that she is often the kind of woman that people find rude when they don’t know her. She is very much a tell it like it is kind of woman, and many people are not accustomed to those who don’t sugar coat the truth or hold back. This, unfortunately, means some mistake her for rude when she is simply honest.
8. She is a Real Softy
At the end of the day, though, she is quick to tell the world she’s softer than they give her credit for. Her honesty might come off as abrasive or rude to others, but she is soft, kind, and she is someone who feels a lot.
9. She is Ambitious
Drive and ambitious are two ways she describes herself, and we respect that. She hopes to find someone who is similar to her in those aspects, and someone who complements her way of living with his own way of life that works well with her own.
10. She Will Not Settle
While she is looking for love, she is not looking so desperately that she will settle for just anyone, anytime, for any reason. She knows precisely what she wants in a man, and that is a man who is her equal. She wants a man who brings as much as she does to the table. He needn’t be just like her, but he must be equally driven, and he should want the same core things in life