Hell or High Water is a 2016 Oscar-nominated film directed by British filmmaker David Mackenzie (Starred Up) and written by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). The film follows the story of two brothers, Toby and Tanner Howard (Chris Pine and Ben Foster), who embark on a series of bank robberies in a desperate attempt to save their family farm from foreclosure. As they execute their heists, they are pursued by Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), who is nearing retirement and determined to catch the criminals.
Set against the backdrop of the economically struggling rural West Texas, the film explores themes of family, poverty, and the consequences of actions taken out of desperation. Taylor Sheridan’s masterful script and Mackenzie’s direction created a gripping and intense crime thriller that received critical acclaim for its excellent performances, writing, and direction. Taylor Sheridan’s work on Hell or High Water helped establish him as one of the finest Western writers in Hollywood and propelled his career in film and television. So, here’s why you should watch this underrated Neo-Western movie.
Hell or High Water Blends Crime and Western Elements Together Masterfully
Hell or High Water stands as one of the finest crime thrillers of the last decade, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and intense performances. However, what sets this film apart is Taylor Sheridan’s unique storytelling ability, which infuses the movie with elements of the Neo-Western genre. The setting of Texas, with its vast landscapes, small towns, and rugged cowboys, feels like a step back into the cowboy era, where every man and his dog carries a gun. Sheridan skillfully weaves together the themes of family, poverty, and justice, creating a modern-day Western that resonates with audiences and critics alike. The film’s blend of crime thriller and Neo-Western elements allows it to transcend genre boundaries and stand out as a truly exceptional piece of cinema.
How the Movie’s Slow Burn Elevates the Picture
Hell or High Water is a movie with many layers that delve deep into cultural conversations that aren’t often explored in cinema. At its core, the film explores the unbreakable bond between two brothers as they navigate a world of crime and desperation to save their family. Despite their criminal acts, the audience can’t help but root for the two brothers as they face insurmountable odds.
Additionally, the film tackles complex issues of racism and cultural differences, particularly through the dynamic between Jeff Bridges‘ character and his partner, Alberto Parker (Gil Birmingham). The movie’s slow burn pacing allows for slick dialogue and poignant conversations to unfold, building tension and suspense throughout. When the action finally hits, it feels well-earned after the intense buildup, making Hell or High Water a standout film that resonates on multiple levels, transcending from a drama to a thrilling heist movie.
Ben Foster Shines in a Truly Oscar-Snubbed Role
Throughout his storied career, Ben Foster has showcased his versatility as an actor by taking on a variety of roles across different genres. However, he is most notably recognized for his portrayal of characters who operate outside of the law, possess a penchant for violence, and exhibit unpredictable behavior. In movies like Alpha Dog and 3:10 to Yuma, Foster shines in these complex, morally ambiguous roles. In Hell or High Water, Foster once again brings this signature trait to the forefront, but with a level of understated intrigue. His character is wayward and violent, yet he maintains good intentions at heart, always under the watchful eye of his more level-headed brother.
Despite his captivating performance in the film, Foster has surprisingly never been nominated for an Oscar, with many roles that felt deserving of recognition. Hell or High Water stands out as a particularly shocking snub, as Foster truly stole the screen with his compelling portrayal. Nevertheless, he garnered nominations for his role from the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, showcasing the depth of his talent and the impact of his performance in the film.
Although Foster was overlooked by The Academy, Hell or High Water was nominated for four Oscars – Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay for Taylor Sheridan, Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges, and Best Film Editing for Jake Roberts.