Top 8 Vivica A. Fox Memorable Roles in Movies & TV Shows

Few black actresses can boast of the number of acting credits Vivica A. Fox has had in movies and TV shows. Making her acting debut in 1988, Fox has over 200 acting credits spread across her 35-year career. From low-budget indies to big-budget productions, Fox brings the same dedication to every role.
While largely known for playing characters with her feisty attitudes, Vivica A. Fox has shown she can also take on less dramatic roles. While she has enjoyed Box Office successes, Fox has also starred in several films and TV shows that have been critical and financial disappointments. Through her almost four-decade career, these have been Vivica A. Fox’s top movies and TV shows.
Generations
Vivica A. Fox made her debut in 1988 with NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives. She joined the cast as Carmen Silva. However, she only appeared in 4 episodes of the show. The following year, Fox made her film debut, playing a hooker in the biographical war film Born on the Fourth of July. However, that same year, Vivica A. Fox landed her first major role of her career.
Fox was part of the original cast, playing Maya Reubens in the NBC soap opera Generations. Fox appeared in 110 episodes of the show and was known for her character’s rivalry with Doreen Jackson (Jonelle Allen). Fox’s most memorable time on Generations was her iconic fight scene with Doreen Jackson. Vivica A. Fox portrayed Maya Reubens from 1989 to 1991.
Independence Day
A year after Generations ended, Vivica A. Fox starred in the short-lived NBC sitcom Out All Night. She also played Stephanie Simmons in CBS’s The Young and the Restless, joining the soap opera in 1994 and appearing in 20 episodes. However, her next memorable role was on the big screen. Fox returned to movies in 1996, seven years after her debut.
Roland Emmerich’s science fiction movie Independence Day became one of Hollywood’s most iconic alien-based films. Vivica A. Fox was cast as Jasmine Dubrow, a single mother and fiancée of Will Smith’s character. Independence Day was a commercial success, grossing $817.4 million against a $75 million budget.
Set It Off
Vivica A. Fox followed her Independence Day performance by starring in the all-female lead cast heist crime-action film Set It Off (1996). Directed by F. Gary Gray, Set It Off centered around four female friends who plan and execute a bank robbery. Fox played Francesca “Frankie” Sutton, one of the four friends, and co-starred alongside Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise. Set It Off was another Box Office success, grossing $41.6 million against a $9 million production budget.
Soul Food
The 90s was a successful decade for Vivica A. Fox’s career. In 1997, she starred in four feature films, as well as the short-lived ABC sitcom Arsenio. Filmmaker George Tillman Jr.’s Soul Food was Fox’s third released feature film in 1997. In Soul Food, Fox played Maxine, the middle daughter of the Joseph’s family.
The once-loving Joseph family is torn apart after the death of its matriarch, Mother (Big Mama) Joe. Soul Food was a critical and commercial success, earning $43.7 million at the Box Office against a production budget of $7.5 million. The movie received praise for going against Hollywood’s stereotypical depiction of African-American families. Vivica A. Fox co-starred alongside Vanessa Williams and Nia Long, who played her character’s sisters.
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Vivica A. Fox starred in one of her best biographical films in Why Do Fools Fall in Love. The movie centered around the true story of rock and roll group Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers’ lead singer, Frankie Lymon (portrayed by Larenz Tate). Set in the 50s and 60s, it details how three women claimed Frankie Lymon’s estate after his death.
Vivica A. Fox played one of the three women, Elizabeth “Mickey” Waters. Mickey earned a reputation as a petty thief from Philadelphia. She was contesting the rights to Frankie Lymon’s estate with Zola Taylor (portrayed by Halle Berry) of the R&B group The Platters and Emira Eagle (Lela Rochon), a schoolteacher. Why Do Fools Fall in Love received mixed to average reviews.
Two Can Play That Game
By the early 2000s, Vivica A. Fox was already a well-known face and name in Hollywood. One of her most iconic and memorable roles in that decade was playing Shante Smith in Mark Brown’s romantic comedy Two Can Play That Game. Although critical reviews were average, Two Can Play That Game is considered a classic amongst African-American rom-coms.
Vivica A. Fox played a woman who believed she knew all the tricks men play. However, when her man, Keith Fenton (Morris Chestnut), begins to stray, with advice from his friend, Tony (Anthony Anderson), Shante Smith decides to bring her A-game to put Keith back in line. The movie also starred Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, and the late Bobby Brown.
Kill Bill Movies
Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts films, Kill Bill are some of Vivica A. Fox’s most popular and high-grossing movies. With Uma Thurman leading the cast, Fox played Vernita Green (code name Copperhead). The character was a retired assassin who, in her prime, was known for her ruthlessness. Vernita Green retired and opted for a normal life as a mother and homemaker. In Kill Bill: Volume 1, Vernita Green is one of the Deadly Vipers who tried to assassinate the Bride (Uma Thurman) at her marriage rehearsal in 1999. Vowing revenge, Fox’s character is the first of the Deadly Vipers the bride visits and kills.
Empire
Vivica A. Fox joined the cast of Fox’s music drama Empire in season 2. Fox was cast as Candace Mason in a recurring role from seasons 2 to 5. Candace Mason was introduced as Loretha “Cookie” Lyon’s (Taraji P. Henson) judgmental older sister. Fox’s performance in Empire is one of her most memorable television roles in recent times. Although she has starred in several other TV shows after Empire, the success and popularity of the show make it one of her most iconic. At age 60, Vivica A. Fox continues to work relentlessly in movies and TV shows, a trait she shares with fellow black actor Keith David.
