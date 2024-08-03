Linden Ashby Returns to The Young and the Restless as Villain Cameron Kirsten

It’s hard to believe but the beloved Linden Ashby is officially back on The Young and the Restless as the villainous Cameron Kirsten. Fans have been buzzing about his return ever since it was announced. Social media has seen a flurry of excitement, reflecting the joy of many dedicated viewers.
For those who might not recall, Ashby previously played the sinister Dr. Cameron Davis. His memorable performance earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance. It’s clear that he left a lasting impression on both fans and colleagues alike.
The Reason Behind His Return
Ashby shared that he never thought he’d return to the series after his character met a violent end in June 2023. When asked about coming back, he admitted,
No, I mean, I was dead.
However, thanks to his wife Susan Walters (who plays Diane), he got another chance.
Back then [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Josh Griffith reached out to me through my wife…
A Warm Welcome from Co-stars
Returning wasn’t just a professional arc for Ashby; it was also deeply personal as his co-stars were thrilled too. Cameron Grimes noted,
I was not happy. I was thrilled!
This warm welcome showcases the positive dynamic Ashby enjoys with his fellow cast members. He also opened up about loving the crew, saying,
I really like everybody on the set. I like my family…
An Enthralling Storyline Ahead
In upcoming episodes, Cameron’s return spells more turmoil and drama for Genoa City. Reports indicate that his revenge plot will soon kick into high gear as he kidnaps Faith, leaving Nick and Sharon in utter panic. The anticipation is building as fans await how this storyline unfolds.
What Lies Ahead?
Cameron’s official return launched on May 26, and there’s no sign of things slowing down. If fan reactions are anything to go by, Ashby’s return is set to make upcoming episodes must-watch TV. Whether his presence leads to redemption or further chaos remains to be seen.
