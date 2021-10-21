Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Aristotle Athari

10 Things You Didn't Know about Aristotle Athari

Just when you thought you knew everything about Saturday Night Live, the show goes and hires some new comedians who blow you away the moment you meet them. It’s just how they do things, and no one is upset about it. This is one show that stands the test of time, and it’s because of hires like Aristotle Anthari. He is hilarious, he is a comedic genius, and he is making big moves. If you don’t know much about him, it’s time to learn. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest star of SNL.

1. He is an Actor

Some of the comedians here come to be a comedian and then move on to become an actor. This is one man doing things the other way around. He was Gabe on the hit show, “Silicon Valley,” and he already has a large fanbase as a result.

2. He’s Been on Comedy Central

The best of the best are invited to perform on Comedy Central, and it’s no shocking surprise to anyone that he is one of those best of the best kind of guys. The crowd loved him, and they wanted more from him when he was done with his standup routine.

3. He is a Newlywed

Just before his 2021 debut on SNL, he did something else exciting. He got married. He and his wife, Maura Grace, were wed just before his new job took effect, and their wedding was lovely. She is a photographer, and they are both over the moon with excitement.

4. He Had One Exciting Day

He had the best day of his life in 2021. He said so himself, and we simply don’t know how anything else can top this. He got to get married to the “woman of my dreams and getting the job of my dreams,” all on the same day. We don’t blame him for being excited about it, either. Those are good things on a good day.

5. He’s a Texan

At the risk of sounding as if we are stereotyping, we were a little shocked to hear that he is from Plano, Texas. With a name like Aristotle, we were certain he was from a European country somewhere. However, he was born and raised in Texas and he is a true Texan. However, he is Iranian by heritage.

6. He Was Close to His Mom

When it was her birthday and international women’s day, he celebrated her on his Instagram page. She is one of the two most important women in his life – we think it’s safe to assume that the other most important woman in his life is his wife – and she is absolutely lovely. It’s clear they were close and had a lovely relationship.

7. He Uses Social Media for Work

He does share some of his personal life on there, but he shares a lot of his work. He’s a man who works hard, who does his job with exceptional skill and talent, and he’s not afraid to promote what he is doing and make it better. He shares a lot of his upcoming work as well as his current projects, and it seems like the best way to keep up with what he’s got going on.

8. His Mom Lost Her Battle with MS

Living with Multiple Sclerosis is difficult. His mom was only 67 when she lost her battle, and it was a crushing blow to him and to his family. Aristotle made the announcement on his own Instagram page on September 18, 2019, that she’d passed the previous day. He’s spent two years without her at this point, and we imagine that the pain of losing your own mother is never something you get over.

9. His Mom Raised Him

When he was a child, his mother is the one who raised him on her own. He speaks nothing about his father that we can find, and it seems he and his mother were always close even when he was a child and probably more interested in playing than anything else. His mother was an Asian Olympic competitor, a teacher, and so much more. She played volleyball, and he is so proud of the woman that she is and was throughout her entirely too-short life.

10. He’s Private

Aristotle shares a lot of his life on the internet, but he’s also someone who keeps some of the best stuff to himself. He’s good about finding that line and not crossing it. This is not something all actors are good at doing, but he’s managed to make it work in his own life.

