After years of unsuccessfully looking for love, Zach Shallcross has decided that he wants to try something a little different. The 25-year-old is a contestant o the 19th season of The Bachelorette, and he’s looking to bring a little hope to his hopeless romantic mindset. Although we don’t know much about Zach’s dating history, we know that he’s gotten to the point in his life where he’s ready to settle down. That said, he’s going to have to put some work in in order to show that he’s the right guy for either Rachel or Gabby. Luckily for Zach, he isn’t afraid of a little competition. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zach Shallcross.
1. He’s From California
There are some sources online that list Texas as Zach’s home state. Although he does currently live in the Austin area, he is originally from Anaheim, CA. Despite no longer living on the west coast, Zach will always have an extra special place in his heart for California.
2. He Doesn’t Have Any Previous TV Experience
Being on a reality TV show has become a highly sought-after opportunity. Not only does it come with 15 minutes of fame, but it can also turn into a lifetime of awesome opportunities. That said, Zach doesn’t appear to be someone who has been banking on becoming a reality TV star. From what we know, Zach doesn’t have any prior involvement with the entertainment industry.
3. He Studied Business
Not only is Zach good-looking and successful, but he also has the brains to back it up. In 2019, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. It appears that he relocated to Texas immediately after graduating.
4. He Works in Tech
Although Zach has a degree in business, he has been working in tech since he finished college. According to his LinkedIn profile, Zach is a senior cloud technology account executive for Oracle. The fact that he has a good job and a good head on his shoulders will definitely earn him some points with the ladies.
5. His Uncle is a Well-Known Actor
Zach may not have any experience working in the entertainment industry, but he’s close to someone who has plenty. His uncle is famous actor Patrick Warburton. Patrick has been in the industry for more than 30 years and he has earned nearly 200 acting credits during that time. Based on several of Zach’s Instagram posts, it’s clear that he has a close relationship with his uncle.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
If the weather is nice, you can bet that Zach is going to make the most of it. He loves being outside and some of his favorite activities include things like boating and exploring his surroundings. Spending time outdoors isn’t just fun, it’s also a great way for Zach to recharge.
7. He Likes to Travel
In addition to having lived in different parts of the country, Zach has also been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years. In 2019, he even got the chance to travel all the way to Thailand. More than likely, he’ll be adding even more stamps to his passport in the years to come.
8. He Was a College Athlete
When Zach was in college, his classes weren’t the only thing he was focused on. He was also a member of the football team for five years. The fact that Zach has a background in sports means that he’s no stranger to competition. This will definitely come in handy during his time on The Bachelorette. Even though the show is about looking for love, the reality is that it’s a competition show.
9. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
Some of the cast members on this season of The Bachelorette are coming to the show with a decent online presence. Zach, however, has a modest online following. At the moment, he has just 2,200 followers on Instagram. Once the season premieres, however, there’s no doubt that Zach’s following is going to grow exponentially — this is particularly true if he ends up making it far.
10. He Doesn’t Like Breakfast
Most of us grew up hearing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but Zach doesn’t care about all of that. According to his bio for The Bachelorette, Zach doesn’t like breakfast and he especially doesn’t care for eggs. If anyone ever comes up with the bright idea to make him breakfast in bed, they’re going to have to get creative with the menu.