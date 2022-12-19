Home
Entertainment
News
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 

Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 

If you’ve known Tom Cruise’s behind-the-scenes stunt life, it won’t come as a surprise that he chose to pull a stunt to appreciate his fans. What’s less surprising is choosing to do so while jumping out of a plane. As a certified private pilot, Tom Cruise has always loved planes and he’s never one to pass up an opportunity to be in them (or apparently, jump out of them).

The actor posted a video of the stunt on his personal Twitter account with the caption,

”A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm.”

Tom Cruise posted the video just a few hours after writer/director Christopher McQuarrie posted Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two production update. According to director McQuarrie, production for the movie was taking a break for the holidays. If ever there was doubt about the announcement, Cruise’s appreciation post and stunt sure cleared it.

Top Gun: Maverick‘s Box Office success

Top Gun: Maverick

credit: Top Gun: Maverick

By every standard, Top Gun: Maverick was a massive Box Office success. With a budget of $170 million, the movie grossed a whopping $1.488 billion at the Box Office. This made the movie the highest-grossing movie of 2022!

Top Gun: Maverick was the direct sequel to the 1986 Top Gun movie. After a 36-year wait, there were doubts about whether Cruise would be able to pull it off. As an actor with a successful track record, Tom Cruise not only met all expectations, he exceeded them all beyond belief.

Arrow 2.16 Review: ”Suicide Squad”

In retrospect, there was really never a great way to thank fans for such a success than pulling a typical Tom Cruise.

A history of stunting

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

credit: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

A notable stunt Cruise performed as far back as 2000 in Mission: Impossible 2 was hanging on an actual cliff. Yup, that’s right; Cruise chose to perform the 2,000-foot cliff stunt. Even the director, John Woo, thought it was flat-out crazy! According to Woo,

“I was really mad that he wanted to do [the stunt], but I tried to stop him, and I couldn’t. I was so scared I was sweating. I couldn’t even watch the monitor when we shot it.”

Another famous stunt the actor pulled off himself is the one he did in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol when he ran down the side of a building! That in itself is amazing, but knowing he did it on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is just insane! As usual, Cruise’s stunt got the film’s director, Brad Bird, in shock. In his interview with New York Daily News, he said,

“One night, after one of the earliest shooting days, I bolted up in bed realizing that we had our star dangling about a mile up in the air on a thin wire, and my brain was screaming, ‘What the hell are we doing?’”

Then there’s his stunt in his most recent movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The film involved lots of jet flying, and Cruise and the other team members had to train themselves for it. Best believe Cruise flies several planes and helicopters. However, the US Navy refused to grant permission to have the actor fly a real F-18 Fighter Jet. It goes without saying that the actor must have been really disappointed.

What is the progress of the new Mission: Impossible movie?

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

credit: Mission: Impossible – Fallout

So far, we know the production of the movie has been put on a break for the holidays. Other than that, production is heavily underway with plans for a release occurring sometime in 2023. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is already projected as one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

According to its director, Christopher McQuarrie, there are no delays or hitches, with the movie still on track for release in about 7 months. The movie is packed with notable stars, including the franchise’ lead actor Tom Cruise. It also features Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Thames, Haley Atwell, Frederick Schmidt, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Shea Whigam.

Meet The Cast Of “Dear Edward”
Related Posts
The Names for These 15 Movies Can’t Possibly Be Real
A Dark Live-Action Frozen Remake is Already in the Works at Disney
Our Favorite Stay at Home Dads in Movies
How Will Daredevil Make His Official Debut In The MCU?
Joker Movie
Five Joaquin Phoenix Performances Better than Joker
Why Billy Crystal Turned Down Voicing Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

I'm a writer and editor with a passion for storytelling. I've worked on a variety of projects in different industries, and I love finding ways to tell compelling stories that are easily understood by all audiences.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Scream Writer Insists Matthew Lillard’s Character Is Not Coming Back
Hawkeye is a Perfect MCU Rewatch for the Holidays
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Billie Eilish
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 
10 things you didn’t know about the movie Amsterdam
5 Adam Sandler Movies to Watch Before the End of the Year
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 
10 Things You Don’t Know About Idina Menzel
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Billie Eilish
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch