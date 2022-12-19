Tom Cruise Thanks Fans for Top Gun: Maverick’s Success While Jumping Out Of A Plane 

If you’ve known Tom Cruise’s behind-the-scenes stunt life, it won’t come as a surprise that he chose to pull a stunt to appreciate his fans. What’s less surprising is choosing to do so while jumping out of a plane. As a certified private pilot, Tom Cruise has always loved planes and he’s never one to pass up an opportunity to be in them (or apparently, jump out of them).
The actor posted a video of the stunt on his personal Twitter account with the caption,
”A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm.”
A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/sfnWWluLyl
Tom Cruise posted the video just a few hours after writer/director Christopher McQuarrie posted Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two production update. According to director McQuarrie, production for the movie was taking a break for the holidays. If ever there was doubt about the announcement, Cruise’s appreciation post and stunt sure cleared it.
Top Gun: Maverick‘s Box Office success
By every standard, Top Gun: Maverick was a massive Box Office success. With a budget of $170 million, the movie grossed a whopping $1.488 billion at the Box Office. This made the movie the highest-grossing movie of 2022!
Top Gun: Maverick was the direct sequel to the 1986 Top Gun movie. After a 36-year wait, there were doubts about whether Cruise would be able to pull it off. As an actor with a successful track record, Tom Cruise not only met all expectations, he exceeded them all beyond belief.
In retrospect, there was really never a great way to thank fans for such a success than pulling a typical Tom Cruise.
A history of stunting
A notable stunt Cruise performed as far back as 2000 in Mission: Impossible 2 was hanging on an actual cliff. Yup, that’s right; Cruise chose to perform the 2,000-foot cliff stunt. Even the director, John Woo, thought it was flat-out crazy! According to Woo,
“I was really mad that he wanted to do [the stunt], but I tried to stop him, and I couldn’t. I was so scared I was sweating. I couldn’t even watch the monitor when we shot it.”
Another famous stunt the actor pulled off himself is the one he did in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol when he ran down the side of a building! That in itself is amazing, but knowing he did it on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is just insane! As usual, Cruise’s stunt got the film’s director, Brad Bird, in shock. In his interview with New York Daily News, he said,
“One night, after one of the earliest shooting days, I bolted up in bed realizing that we had our star dangling about a mile up in the air on a thin wire, and my brain was screaming, ‘What the hell are we doing?’”
Then there’s his stunt in his most recent movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The film involved lots of jet flying, and Cruise and the other team members had to train themselves for it. Best believe Cruise flies several planes and helicopters. However, the US Navy refused to grant permission to have the actor fly a real F-18 Fighter Jet. It goes without saying that the actor must have been really disappointed.
What is the progress of the new Mission: Impossible movie?
So far, we know the production of the movie has been put on a break for the holidays. Other than that, production is heavily underway with plans for a release occurring sometime in 2023. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is already projected as one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.
According to its director, Christopher McQuarrie, there are no delays or hitches, with the movie still on track for release in about 7 months. The movie is packed with notable stars, including the franchise’ lead actor Tom Cruise. It also features Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Thames, Haley Atwell, Frederick Schmidt, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Shea Whigam.