When it comes to science fiction television shows, The Orville has made a name for itself in recent years with its unique blend of humor, action, and drama. The series, created by Seth MacFarlane, has gained a dedicated following for its exploration of space and the complex relationships among its characters.
The Orville Season 2 was released in 2018 and picked up where the first season left off, with the crew of the USS Orville continuing their adventures in deep space. The second season saw the show really hit its stride, with a greater emphasis on character development and more intricate and involved storylines. But what if you’ve already binged every episode and are looking for something similar? Luckily, there are plenty of other shows out there that share similar themes, tone, and genre elements.
1. The Expanse (2015)
Based on the novel series of the same name by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is a sci-fi series set in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System. The story is set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, and tensions between Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt threaten to escalate into a full-blown war. From the very first episode, it’s clear that the series has a grand vision, with an incredible attention to detail that brings the world of the future to life. The show’s creators have done an outstanding job of world-building, creating a future that is both believable and fascinating.
2. Final Space (2018-Present)
Animated sci-fi comedy series created by Olan Rogers for TBS, Final Space. The show follows Gary Goodspeed, a prisoner who is tasked with saving the universe from the evil Lord Commander. Along the way, he meets a variety of quirky and lovable characters, including Mooncake, an alien with planet-destroying powers, and Avocato, a former bounty hunter turned ally. The show has been praised for its humor, emotional depth, and unique blend of genres. The show premiered on TBS in 2018 and is currently ongoing. Notable voice actors include Olan Rogers (Gary), David Tennant (The Lord Commander), and Tika Sumpter (Quinn).
3. Avenue 5 (2020-Present)
Set 40 years in the future, Avenue 5 follows the passengers and crew of a luxury space cruise ship who find themselves stranded in space when things go awry. The show is a hilarious satire of the sci-fi genre, with a talented cast led by Hugh Laurie as Avenue 5’s captain. Avenue 5 is created by Armando Iannucci, known for his work on Veep and The Thick of It. The show premiered on HBO in 2020 and has been praised for its clever writing and comedic performances. Despite the show’s humorous tone, it also tackles deeper themes of human nature and the consequences of unchecked greed and ego.
4. Resident Alien (2021-Present)
Starring Alan Tudyk as an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town doctor, Resident Alien is a comedic sci-fi series that combines elements of mystery and drama. The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The main character, played by Alan Tudyk, is forced to navigate the complexities of human life while also trying to complete his mission to destroy all of humanity. Along the way, he forms relationships with the quirky residents of the small town he’s hiding in and begins to question his own beliefs and motives. The show has been praised for its blend of humor and drama, as well as its strong performances and character development.
5. Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-Present)
A new addition to the Star Trek franchise, Lower Decks follows the crew of the USS Cerritos, a lesser-known Starfleet ship, as they go about their daily duties. Star Trek: Lower Decks premiered in 2020 and has been renewed for multiple seasons. The show has been a hit with both casual viewers and die-hard Star Trek fans, proving that there is still room for innovation and creativity within the Star Trek universe. The show is a departure from the traditional Star Trek format and instead focuses on the less glamorous and often humorous aspects of Starfleet life.
6. Solar Opposites (2020-Present)
Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the sci-fi comedy series Solar Opposites premiered on Hulu in 2020. The show follows a family of aliens who escape their doomed homeworld and crash land on Earth, where they struggle to adapt to human life while also dealing with their own alien quirks and problems. The series features the voice talents of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. Each episode of Solar Opposites features a mix of standalone stories and continuing plotlines, with a focus on satirizing pop culture and human behavior. The show also incorporates animated sequences and sketches, giving it a unique and visually stunning feel.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!