Hey Pandas, What Should Never Be Invented? (Closed)

by

Tell me what, in your opinion, should never be invented.

#1

Nuclear weapons: Nuclear weapons are the most destructive weapons ever created. They have the potential to kill millions of people and cause widespread devastation. Landmines: Landmines are indiscriminate weapons that kill and maim innocent people.

#2

designer babies (choosing what genes your child gets) alot of benefits but like, a scary thought considering how messed up the people who can afford it are

#3

fake grass

#4

More jobs for AI and robots that render people useless.

#5

The World Wide Web… in fact computers. They have made the world smaller, less magical, arguably less safe, more competitive, arguably create a bigger wealth division.for everything good they have done, there’s something that is bad (more things imo).

#6

ai. or at least they shouldn’t have advanced ai as much as they have now.
i’ve seen reports of ai deepfakes, becoming sentient, and wanting to delete the human race. i am kinda convinced that we will have a humans vs. ai war. like legit sum terminator or kraang s**t

#7

Nuclear Weapons and AI. I don’t think I need to say any more.

#8

Flying cars. Yes they’re cool in movies but the concept won’t be feasible without infrastructure.

