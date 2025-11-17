Actor Treat Williams Passes Away At 71 Following Motorcycle Crash

American actor Treat Williams, the star of Deep Rising and Everwood, died at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. The accident reportedly happened around 5pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, when a Honda SUV collided with the motorcycle while making a turn.
The news was confirmed by the actor’s longtime agent, Barry McPherson. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” he told People. His family issued a statement to Deadline, which reads in part, “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”
The accident reportedly involved a single car, the driver of which is said to have avoided any serious injuries, and Williams’ motorcycle. It is believed the driver of a Honda SUV didn’t see the actor approaching and turned in front of him, which led to the fatal collision. Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, told People that a helicopter was summoned to take the actor to a hospital in New York, where he was pronounced dead.
Barry McPherson, Williams’ agent of the last 15 years, confirmed the sad news to People Monday night. In addition to expressing sorrow, he spoke fondly of the actor’s career. “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”
Former co-stars and colleagues were shocked to hear the news about Williams’ passing as well. The Night Agent star Rebecca Staab said she’s feeling “beyond heartbroken” in her recent Tweet, and the actor James Woods shared fond memories of his time with Williams, tweeting: “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams”
The actor has embodied numerous well-known characters over the years
In an interview with Vermont Magazine in 2021, Treat Williams said that he got his start in acting in seventh grade. However, one of the first major breakthroughs in his acting career is considered to be playing the lead role of Danny Zuko in Broadway’s Grease in the 1970s. “That ended up being my job for the next three years. I also did my first few film roles during that time, and I started going to acting classes to further improve my skills,” he told the magazine. Deadline pointed out that the star appeared in numerous Broadway shows from 1974-2001, including Follies, Love Letters, and The Pirates of Penzance.
Treat Williams started his journey in the cinema world in 1975, playing Billings in the thriller Deadly Hero, directed by Ivan Nagy. “That was my first real film role. I played a young cop and I was just so excited to be in front of the camera,” the actor revealed during the Vermont interview.
His following appearances included the film version of The Ritz and The Eagle Has Landed, among many others. One of Williams’ most significant roles in the film industry was George Berger in Miloš Forman’s Hair, which earned the actor a nomination for a Golden Globe. Over the course of his career, Williams was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, two Satellite Awards, an Emmy Award, and an Independent Spirit Award.
The actor was also famous for his roles in several TV series, such as Everwood, Chicago Fire, Chesapeake Shores, and the mini-series We Own This City, with its first episode airing in April last year.
Treat Williams with Chesapeake Shores co-stars, Barbara Niven and Jessica Sipos
Treat Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two kids, son Gill and daughter Ellie
Williams’ family issued a statement on Deadline, regarding the loss of a loving husband and father: “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.
Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.
We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”
People online expressed great sorrow and showed support for his family
