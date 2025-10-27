6 Most Successful Danish Actors in Hollywood

The success of these Danish actors in Hollywood is more than just a coincidence, but a testament to their talent, training, and ability to bring something unique to the screen. Together, they join the list of Scandinavian actors with a growing influence in worldwide cinema. For decades, they have seamlessly transitioned from European cinema to the world’s stage.
Whether it’s portraying complex villains, conflicted heroes, or scene-stealing supporting characters, these Danish actors consistently prove their versatility. While there are several Danish actors in Hollywood, the focus is on those who have made the most impact. Ideally, the list comprises actors born in Denmark and holding the country’s citizenship.
Mads Mikkelsen
Mads Mikkelsen is one of the most internationally recognizable Danish actors today. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 22, 1965, Mikkelsen began his acting career in Danish cinema. His breakout role was with Danish films like Pusher and After the Wedding. However, his international breakthrough role came as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale (2006), one of the most iconic James Bond villains of modern cinema. Since then, he has become one of Hollywood’s go-to actors for complex antagonists.
However, Mads Mikkelsen’s range extends far beyond villainy. He earned critical acclaim for his role in the Danish film The Hunt (2012). In Hollywood, he has also led projects such as the NBC psychological series Hannibal (2013–2015). Mikkelsen’s sophisticated and chilling take on Dr. Hannibal Lecter received critical acclaim and a cult following. He also joined major franchises like Doctor Strange (2016), Fantastic Beasts (2022), and Indiana Jones (2023).
Lars Mikkelsen
Interestingly, another Danish actor who has largely been successful in Hollywood is Mads Mikkelsen’s older brother, Lars Mikkelsen. The actor was born near Copenhagen in Gladsaxe on May 6, 1964. Like his brother, this Mikkelsen sibling also began his career in Danish cinema. His big break was in the Danish police procedural series The Killing.
He made his Hollywood break as Viktor Petrov in the Netflix political thriller series House of Cards (2013–2018). He also played Stregobor in The Witcher and Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka (2023). Although he hasn’t worked on as many Hollywood projects as his brother, he’s still one of the most recognizable Danish actors in Hollywood.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
For millions of fans, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will always be remembered as Jaime Lannister from HBO’s Game of Thrones. The Danish actor spent nearly a decade portraying one of television’s most layered characters. His character transformed from an arrogant knight to a deeply conflicted antihero. Coster-Waldau’s performance helped make Game of Thrones a cultural phenomenon, turning him into one of Denmark’s biggest Hollywood exports. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was born in Rudkøbing, Denmark. Although Game of Thrones wasn’t his first acting project, having starred in Black Hawk Down (2001), Wimbledon (2004), and Kingdom of Heaven (2005), it gave him global recognition.
Viggo Mortensen
Although Viggo Mortensen was born in the United States, he spent much of his early life in Argentina and Denmark. As an adult, Mortensen proudly embraces his Danish heritage. Viggo Mortensen became a household name with his portrayal of Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, where his portrayal of Aragorn made him a household name. After Middle-earth, Mortensen proved himself as more than just a blockbuster star. He received three Academy Award nominations for Eastern Promises (2007), Captain Fantastic (2016), and Green Book (2018).
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen is another Danish actor who has successfully built a career in Hollywood. The actress was born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, on July 3, 1965. Nielsen began acting in European cinema before moving to the United States, where she made her mark with the standout role of Lucilla in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000). Her performance in the Oscar-winning films opened doors to a series of Hollywood projects.
In recent years, Connie Nielsen is known for portraying Queen Hippolyta in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and other entries in the defunct DC Extended Universe. Coupled with her beauty, Nielsen’s ability to transition from Shakespearean-inspired drama to superhero epics shows the versatility that makes her one of the most successful Danish actors in Hollywood.
Scarlett Johansson
The most surprising addition to the list, for most people, is the Academy Award-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson. However, anyone familiar with the language will immediately recognize her last name as Danish. Although both in the United States, her father, Karsten Olaf Johansson, is Danish. Born a twin, Scarlett Johansson holds dual citizenship from the United States and Denmark.
With her movies grossing over $15 billion at the worldwide Box Office, Johansson is the highest-grossing lead actor in history. Unlike the others in the list, Scarlett Johansson might have been born and raised in the United States, but she shares a deep regard for her roots. As such, with her success as an actor, she leads the list of successful Danish actors in Hollywood.
