Teryl Rothery: Career Highlights of the ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actress

Canadian actress and intuitive coach Teryl Rothery didn’t stumble upon acting. Her lifelong passion for performing arts dates back to her childhood when she told anyone who cared she’d become a movie star. At age four, the Stargate actress would perform for her family while declaring her acting dreams. Although she was a shy kid, the Vancouver native had no doubts about what she wanted to do with her life as an adult.
To overcome shyness, Teryl Rothery’s grandmother enrolled her in a dance class which helped boost her confidence around people. She fully embraced performing arts and was encouraged by her teachers in high school to pursue acting. Rothery attended multiple acting workshops to develop her skills, including a two-year program at Gastown Actor’s Studio in Vancouver. She also trained under Larry Moss, whom she often credits for her career success, alongside Mel Tuck.
Teryl Rothery Began Her Career As A Dancer At Age 13
The Canadian’s decades-long career began on stage as a teenager. She was 13 when she made her stage musical debut in a production of Bye Bye Birdie. As culled from her website, her television debut followed five years later with an appearance on a CBC Holloween special. She went on to build a robust screen acting resume, especially on television but continues to perform on stage.
In 2007, her performance in Tempus Theatre’s production of A Delicate Balance earned her a Jessie Award nomination. She has featured in several stage productions in recent years but has been more active with onscreen projects. While Teryl Rothery made her television debut in the 80s, her breakthrough came in the late 90s, after appearances in numerous projects that paved the way for her career-defining role.
Rising To Stardom As Dr. Janet Fraiser In Stargate SG-1
After years of building her acting portfolio on stage and onscreen, Teryl Rothery landed her breakthrough role in 1997 when she was cast to play Dr. Janet Fraiser in Stargate SG-1. Debuting in “The Broca Divide” (Season 1, Episode 4) as a recurring character, she portrayed Dr. Fraiser across seven seasons, boosting her television popularity. Her performance earned her a Leo Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series.
That was in 2004, the same year her appearance in The Collector was nominated for Leo’s Best Guest Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series. She was also nominated for the same award in 2008 and 2009. These were for her roles in Coffee Diva and The Guard, respectively. While Stargate SG-1 remains Teryl Rothery’s career-defining role, she is also known for her performances in The Haunting of Blythe Manor, Ceder Cove, Netflix’s Virgin River, Arrow, and Upload.
Teryl Rothery Has Starred In Numerous Hallmark Productions
Over time, the Janet Fraiser actress has built a good work relationship with Hallmark. This began with her Mary Jones’ role in 2010’s Battle of the Bulbs starring Daniel Stern, Matt Frewer, and Allison Hossack. In 2012, she played Madelyn Guthrie in Terry Ingram’s The Wishing Tree before landing the Grace Sherman role in Cedar Cove, which she regards as one of her favorite characters. She stated this in a 2016 interview with My Devotional Thoughts.
Speaking to the publication, Teryl Rothery proclaimed that she loves working with the company. “I have been truly blessed to have had such wonderful work come my way thanks to Hallmark,” she said. Grace Sherman is “a character that I will always love and consider to be one of my favorites,” added the actress. Since her time on the romance drama created by Bruce Graham, Rothery has starred in at least 11 Hallmark productions, including Holiday Date (2019), Sweet Carolina (2021), and Francesca Quinn, PI (2022).
Exploring Teryl Rothery’s Big Screen Career
The Canadian actress' cinematic resume isn't as robust as her television credits. Teryl Rothery made her big screen debut as Jennifer Fife in George Miller's 1994 adventure drama Andre. The following year, she played Officer Pierson, Beth, and Faye in The Surgeon, Magic in the Water, and Urban Safari, respectively. She appeared in three more films before the decade ran out — 1997's Warriors of Virtue, Mastermind, and 1999's Mr. Rice's Secret. Teryl Rothery began the 2000s with roles in Christopher Guest's Best In Show, and Robert Lee's The Operative. Her latest big screen credit was in David Bowers' 2011 comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.
