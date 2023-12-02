6 Biggest Unanswered Questions After Loki Season 2

Marvel’s Loki has again proven it is the best MCU-Disney+ series with its compelling writing, acting, and world-building. Loki season 2 ended on a sad note, with Loki ( Tom Hiddleston) sacrificing himself to save the multiverse. The TVA is hopeful because Loki bought them some time to find all the Kang variants and prevent the coming war. Unlike the first season, Loki season 2 doesn’t end on a cliffhanger, seemingly wrapping up the main character’s storyline that started this time-traveling journey.
However, not everyone’s story has a clear ending. It could be because these characters will still appear in upcoming MCU projects if Kang and his variants remain the main villains. So, several questions remain unanswered after Loki season 2 that will stay if Loki doesn’t get a third season. Here are the biggest unanswered questions after the Loki Season 2 finale.
1. Is Loki Gone for Good?
In Loki season 2, the God of mischief takes it upon himself to save the multiverse by holding every branch after destroying the temporal loom. Taking the place of He Who Remains changes the multiverse as fans know it, but it’s unclear whether it’s for the best or not. All these multiple realities could mean more Kang Variants that the TVA has to watch, increasing the threat level to the MCU heroes. Loki’s redemption arc in the MCU has been rewarding to watch, so the main question is whether this is the last time fans will see him. This being the final season of Loki, it’s uncertain whether he will appear in other MCU movies or TV shows. With his importance to the multiverse now, viewers should expect to see Loki again in the MCU.
2. Is the TVA Still Useful?
After the events of Loki season 2, the TVA is on a new trajectory with B-15 at the helm. But what is their purpose now? Aside from saving the branching timelines, they are currently working on finding as many Kang variants as possible to prevent the coming threat. But will they be successful? Before this drama, the primary purpose of the TVA was to prune the branching timelines to maintain the sacred timeline. They were oppressive, but now their main goal is to preserve the multiverse. At the end of Loki season 2, Morbius worries that the other Kang variants have become aware of the TVA. The question is how valuable the TVA will be in the fight against Kang variants with their time-traveling devices and everything they know about He Who Remains and his plans.
3. Is Ravonna Renslayer Dead?
Ravonna Renslayer was one of the villainous characters in Loki season 2 after realizing her history with He Who Remains and all the work she did to create the TVA. When Loki and Morbius defeat her, Sylvie wants to kill Renslayer on the spot, but she doesn’t. Instead, Sylvie sends her to the void at the end of time, where she sees Alioth coming straight at her. Considering how scary this moment is, it makes sense to think this is the end of her story. But is she dead? If she manages to escape, would she find herself back at the TVA or look for another Kang variant to manipulate? Renslayer could also want to live an everyday life in another timeline, hopefully without anyone from the TVA finding out about it.
4. Is Miss Minutes Back to Being Good?
Miss Minutes was a fan favorite in Loki season 1 because of her personality but quickly became a villain in the second season after the death of He Who Remains. Her true colors became clear; she was in love with this Kang variant and had always wanted a human body so she could be a true partner to him. While her plans backfired and O.B. rebooted her, fans wonder whether she is back to being the good Miss Minutes. O.B. isn’t sure whether the reboot worked on Miss Minutes, so she could be playing along until the right moment when she can strike again.
5. What Happened to Victor Timely?
The MCU has made it clear that He Who Remains variants aren’t to be trusted. That was the same for one of his variants, Victor Timely, who appeared in Loki Season 2. Renslayer and Miss Minutes’ plan was to get him to take over the TVA and complete the mission of He Who Remains, but things didn’t turn out that way. Timely ends up helping Loki and the TVA to put the timelines back in order. But will he remain loyal to the TVA and their new mission? With how helpful he was to O.B., it would make sense if he stayed, but is that what he wants to do for the rest of his life?
6. Is Kang the Conqueror Still the MCU’s Next Villain?
At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, it was revealed that there are several Kang variants ready to take over the multiverse. Now that He Who Remains is gone, they will all work to destroy the multiverse if the TVA doesn’t stop them first. The ending of Loki season 2 still sets up Kang as the next Thanos for the heroes to fight. Still, with Jonathan Major’s scandal and upcoming trial, Marvel has hinted at the possibility of moving away from Kang as the MCU’s next villain. With rumors of recasts, rewrites, and scrapping of the entire multiverse storyline, fans can only speculate whether Kang the Conqueror is still the villain to watch out for.
