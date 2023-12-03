Remembering the Friends Cast Members Who Have Passed Away

Friends started as just another sitcom back in 1994 and became not only one of the most popular TV shows but also a source of countless joy and memories for its audience and cast members! The show had an incredible cast ensemble and its plot followed six friends in their twenties, navigating both their professional and personal lives. The show continued to get famous, so much so that it has become the source of several present-day pop culture concepts, and continues to be relevant to date.
The entire cast of Friends left a meaningful mark on its viewers — some of whom have now departed this world. The latest sad news was of the demise of the audience’s favorite, Chandler Bing — played by Matthew Perry. Let’s take a look back on the Friends cast members who have sadly passed away now but have played one of the most loved characters in the history of television.
Ron Leibman (Dr. Leonard Greene)
Ron Leibman made his debut in Friends Season 2, Episode 22 as Dr. Leonard Greene, Rachel’s hard-ass but successful father. Though Dr. Greene appears to be overbearing, his influence on Rachel is profound, and, let’s not forget, she’s his only daughter that he’s proud of. While some of his most hilarious moments on screen were spent terrifying Ross, the actor has actually played several more great roles over the years.
His role in Where’s Poppa? as Sidney Hocheiser marked the beginning of his career. Leibman even won a Tony for his role in Angels in America and an Emmy Award in 1979 for KAZ. He has starred in films like Norma Rae and Slaughterhouse-Five as well, but guess what he is crowned for the most? As Rachel’s perfectionist father in Friends! As he once revealed himself, “I may have won a Tony, but everyone asks, are you Rachel’s dad?” Ron Leibman’s life came to an end in December 2019 due to pneumonia and he left behind a career of six decades.
Lilyan Chauvin (Grandma Tribbiani)
Lilyan Chaunvin’s role as Joey’s grandma in Friends is a memorable one! She appears only once in Friends season 5, episode 19, “The One Where Ross Can’t Flirt,” as the one family member who believes in Joey’s acting dreams. Nonnie joins Joey at the apartment to watch him act in an episode of Law and Order. The most special moment of this episode? To spare her from heartbreak, Joey films a fake episode after realizing his actual scenes have been cut. And here is a fun fact — Grandma Tribbiani also graced the soap opera Days of Our Lives. The very show where Joey’s iconic fictional Dr. Drake Remoray came to life.
All in all, Chauvin was a powerhouse — an actress, TV host, director, writer, and acting teacher. Throughout her 60-year career, she graced movie screens and TV Shows like Predator 2, Catch Me If You Can, Magnum, The X Files, and more, mainly as a supporting actress. Chauvin passed away due to complications from breast cancer and heart failure in 2008.
James Michael Tyler (Gunther)
James Michael Tyler (Gunther) appeared in several films and TV shows but also worked as a real-life barista at The Bourgeois Pig. Fun fact? His real-life role as a barista is what inspired the Friends director to cast him as one. And how good was Gunther? He was effortlessly funny — pulled in just equal parts of audience empathy and anger.
Funky shirts, matching ties, and blonde hair with an undying love for Rachel —Tyler’s Gunther was a sweetheart. Out of all the 150 episodes he appeared in, he mainly only spoke either to express his love for Rachel or to toss a jab at Ross. Another fun bit? Gunther’s voice was also used in the Friends game for Play-station, extending his role even beyond the TV front. Sadly, Tyler lost his battle with prostate cancer and parted this world at the age of 59 in 2021.
Michael Hagerty (Mr. Treeger)
Sporting a clean-shaven look with a sharp mustache and deep voice, Michael Hagerty, better known as Mr. Treeger, was the superintendent of the building where Rachel, Monica, Chandler, and Joey lived. He was a sweetheart. From dancing with Joey to making Rachel cry, in the few episodes he appeared, Mr. Treeger instantly clicked with the audience. Beyond Friends, Hagerty played in shows like Wayne’s World and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, his thriving career met an abrupt halt when a severe reaction to an antibiotic led him to a coma. Hagerty sadly passed away at the age of 67 in May 2022.
Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)
Combine humor, strong wit, a bit of awkwardness, and a bad face while taking pictures — and you get Chandler Bing. The “hopeless, romantic, and desperate for love,” Chandler Bing, created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, was specifically tailored for Matthew Perry. Perry infused his own personality into the character and would regularly write many of Chandler’s memorable dialogues himself. He was so involved with the creative process of the show that at one point, Perry went against the writers to keep Chandler from cheating on Monica although the writers wanted Chandler to.
Before rising to stardom through Friends, Perry debuted with a sitcom, Second Chances. He also was a part of projects like A Night In Life of Jimmy Reardon, 17 Again, L.A.X, and more. But everything is mortal. With the dawn of October 28th, 2023, came the tragic news of Matthew Perry’s passing. It couldn’t be any more sad. Several actors from Friends have unfortunately passed away over the years, but Perry’s loss has hit the hardest.
