The Surprising Reason Kerry Washington’s Scandal Co-Stars Were Angry At Her For Years

Kerry Washington is widely known for her stellar performances in movies and TV shows. However, it turns out that her former co-stars on the hit TV series Scandal were harboring a cheeky grudge against her for years. The reason for this anger may come as a surprise to many fans of the show.
Despite the show’s success and critical acclaim, some of Washington’s co-stars were less than impressed by comments about making out with them on screen. This might have led to huge tensions in their relationship for several years even after the show ended its seven-season run in 2018. Here we explore the surprising reason why Kerry Washington’s Scandal co-stars weren’t too happy with her.
Kerry Washington’s Revealed She Did Not Enjoy Kissing Her Co-Stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn
The plot in the ABC drama series Scandal pits Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) between two suitable suitors Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) and President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III (Tony Goldwyn). Throughout the series, Washington finds herself in raunchy scenes with the two men and looked to have taken it in her strides as a professional. But in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere in September 2014, Washington revealed she’s not a fan of locking lips with her onscreen love interests.
DeGeneres asked who was the better kisser among her Scandal co-stars and Kerry Washington hesitated before revealing that she doesn’t enjoy kissing either one. Both men were on stage during the quite relaxed interview and seemed to take it humorously, in time however, it would turn out that her Scandal co-stars were “pissed” about the comments. Though Scandal officially wrapped in 2018, it seems Kerry Washington’s co-stars gave her a tough time about that conversation many years on.
Kerry Washington Clarified That She Was Simply Not Trying To Take Sides
Many years after the initial interview with Ellen Degeneres, Kerry Washington revealed that her Scandal co-stars weren’t happy with her after her comments about kissing them. Washington believed taking a neutral stance that she didn’t enjoy kissing either of her co-stars would make things easier for everyone, but it turned out to be a mistake. Despite DeGeneres jokingly claiming that Washington was lying and teasing that one of them was a better kisser, Washington maintained she was being honest.
The conversation took place years after the conclusion of Scandal, which aired for seven seasons on ABC from 2012 until 2018. The show was set in Washington, D.C., and followed the story of Olivia Pope, a former White House Communications Director who starts her own crisis management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA), only to discover that her clients are not the only ones with secrets. The show featured an ensemble cast that included Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Joshua Malina, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, and Bellamy Young, among others. The series made an immediate impact upon debut, and its place is TV history will not soon be forgotten.
