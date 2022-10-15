Home
Scandal
Meet the Cast of “Scandal”

Depending on which country you watched it from, Scandal (or The Fixer) has become one of the most successful American political thriller series in history. Besides the numerous awards and nominations it won and got as a series, it gave viewers an exposé into the political happenings in Washington DC.

The series is a rollercoaster from the first season to the end. If you’re looking for a political drama to binge, Scandal is definitely one to top the list. The series stretches through 124 episodes in 7 seasons. The show aired on the ABC network on April 5, 2012, ending on April 19, 2018.

To help give life to the series’ storyline, here are the top cast of Scandal.

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington)

Olivia Pope

Credit: Scandal

Kerry Washington plays the role of Olivia Pope, or Liv. Olivia Pope is known in Washington DC, as a Fixer. There’s no scandal she won’t be able to wriggle her way out of. She sets off professionally to open her crisis-management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates.

She started her journey by being instrumental in the presidential campaign of former California Governor Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III. They become star-crossed lovers and have to try and keep off from the public eye to avoid creating a scandal. However, their affair would continue well into Fitzgerald’s time as President of the United States of America.

Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III (Tony Goldwyn)

Fitzgerald

Credit: Scandal

Tony Goldwyn plays the role of the 44th President of the United States. He’s married to Mellow Grant and has three kids, Jerry Grant Jr., Karen, and Teddy. He was a former Governor of California before running for the office of President.

He met Olivia Pope as a member of his campaign, fell in love, and started an affair. As much as he had a perfect family, he couldn’t suppress his love for Liv. It takes lots of acting experience to deliver the character, and Tony Goldwyn did not disappoint.

Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry)

Cyrus Beene

Credit: Scandal

No one knows how to play Washington DC’s politics better than Cyrus Beene. He served as Chief of Staff to President Fitzgerald and later ran for vice President with Governor Francisco Vargas. He was Olivia Pope’s teacher and introduced her to Governor Fitzgerald’s presidential campaign. Jeff Perry gives life to Cyrus’ character, showcasing what it takes to be the nation’s Chief of Staff.

Abigail Whelan (Darby Stanchfield)

Abby

Credit: Scandal

Darby Stanchfield plays Abigail Whelan in the show but is popularly referred to as Abby. She was part of Olivia Pope’s investigation team at Olivia Pope and Associates. She accepted the offer to be White House Press Secretary after Olivia Pope left the firm. Later in the series, she’ll maneuver her way to become White House Chief of Staff, displacing Cyrus Beene.

Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes)

Quinn

Credit: Scandal

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial characters with lots of baggage working for Olivia Pope. However, she’s one Olivia Pope has a soft spot for. After saving her from being convicted of murder, Olivia Pope hired her as an associate in her firm. When Olivia Pope walks away from her firm, she hands it to Quinn Perkins to run.

Huck (Guillermo Diaz)

Huck

Credit: Scandal

Guillermo Diaz plays Huck, a dedicated and loyal associate of Olivia Pope. He’s the tech and muscle guy of the team. He was a former assassin for B613 and lost his family. However, Olivia recruits him to join her team, and he stays loyal to her command.

Melody Margaret Grant (Bellamy Young)

Mellie

Credit: Scandal

Often underappreciated, Bellamy Young delivers an exceptional performance with the Mellie character. Mellie is the First Lady of the United States, who would later become the first female president of the United States of America. For most of the series seasons, Mellie assumes a naïve, supportive wife role. But, if we’re to be fair, she’s the series’ biggest winner.

Jacob Ballard (Scott Foley)

Jake

Credit: Scandal

Jake becomes Olivia Pope’s second love interest when she chooses to walk away from President Grant. Jake is assigned by President Grant to keep tabs on Olivia. As a former colleague in the Navy, Jake has all the intel to track Olivia. In the show’s fifth season, Jake gets appointed as the Director of the National Security Agency. He and Olivia Pope would start a romance, much to the envy of President Grant.

Elijah Pope (Joe Morton)

Elijah Pope

Bellamy Young: Scandal

Joe Morton plays the role of Olivia Pope’s father. He’s the only person Olivia Pope seems to fear for good reasons. He’s the head of the B613, an elite black ops program instituted to protect the interests of the President and the United States of America.

