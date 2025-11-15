Hey Pandas, What Is Your Dream Pet? (Closed)

Write about what and why this is your dream pet.
#1
A saint bernard and a british short haired cat!
#2
A unicorn because they are awesome!
(And a horse and dog too for the same reasons)
#3
Serval or some rare kind of cats. It’s not ethical, so I don’t consider it seriously.
#4
Baby yoda. Because it is baby yoda.
#5
Pet(s) lmao: A great dane, they are so cute, A parrot, so it can mimmik me and annoy people just like i do XD and a shar pei, cuz they are so wrinklyyyyyy!!!!!!
#6
I really want a doxiepoo, which is a cross breed poodle sausage dog and it’s the cutest little thing ever. I also want an alpaca guinea pig, basically a guinea pig with curly fur, but they do take a lot of work to look after! I don’t mind though ❤️
#7
A big pitbull
#8
a x o l o t l ✨
#9
A monkey
#10
A gigantic dragon that could take me to and from school.
#11
Dragon. If not, a husky!
#12
Any pet that knows how much I appreciate and love them :)
#13
I really want a Siamese cat
1. Because they are so freaking cute 🐈
2. They are my patronus
#14
My unattainable dream pet is a Snow Leopard.
My attainable dream pet is a Corgi.
#15
A Pembroke Welsh Corgi! I even have names Princess Buttercup for a girl. If they’re a boy Westley !!!
#16
5 things, Bulbdog, Wyvern, Direwolf, Snow lepoard, Jerboa. but if it has to be realistic then I would love a Cat and a Falcon
#17
Corgis. I had a Corgi mix in my 20’s. She was the worlds greatest dog and got me through some of the worst times of my life. When She did I couldn’t even pet another dog. A few years ago I decided it was time to get another one but Corgis are extremely rare in shelters even mixes. After years of searching and almost getting scammed I decided to just get one from a breeder and I don’t regret it.
#18
A species like Grogu. Why? HE’S SO FRICKING CUTEEEEE
#19
Iguana, husky, pitbull, or a axolotl
P.S everyone says pitbulls are violent dogs but they are not! trust me they really aren’t just trust me! they just need to be raised by the right people! i used to have one when i was little and was the best dog you could ever own. god now the onion ninjas are attacking
#20
A Ferret. They are Small, but they are TOO CUTE if they stole my keys I wouldn’t care :D
#21
A mini dinosaur or chinchilla UwU
#22
CAT! CATCATCATCATCATCATCATCATCATCATCATCAT! I ALREADY HAVE 2 AND I WANT MORE!
#23
I really want an African Grey Parrot because they have a long lifespan and I can’t bear with losing pets. They’re also smart and if given the patience and time, they can mimic you. Although along with the cages and food and the actual parrot itself, it’s super expensive. They aren’t small budgies and need large cages. Owning an African Grey is also compared to owning a small child.
#24
A lion!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🦁
#25
Bombay cat, Black Mamba and Cheetah!
#26
GODZILLA.
#27
I really want a snake but my mom and dad are both afraid of snakes. so I have to wait till I’m an Adult and have my own place to get a snake :(
#28
A golden retriever, a lab, or a husky. I really love big dogs! Or my current cat, but she lives as long as I do
#29
some kind or legendary canine/canidae
#30
A Great Dane, A Maine C0on, and Parakeet
#31
A dog that attracts girls over to me AND NOT THE DOG
#32
I saw this lion at the zoo and it was just sitting there looking so powerful and amazing. I’d love to just sleep next to that thing because imaging the purring! And the warmth! Yeah, so I’d have a lion, and a lioness too because they’re so beautiful.
#33
A phoenix or a small dragon. Phoenix named Ember and depending on the type of dragon and gender I’d pick a dragon name. If you comment a type of dragon and gender I’ll give you a name for it
