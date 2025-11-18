Mom Gets Offended That Son Uses His Nickname Instead Of His Actual Name At School, Calls His Teacher

Names are special because they’re often intricately connected to a person’s identity and sense of self. Some people love their name because of how it sounds or relates to their character and personality. Folks who don’t like their monikers often use a shortened version or come up with new titles for themselves.
Some parents get offended if their kid doesn’t use their given name. This parent, in particular, got so angry about it that she took up the issue with her teen’s teacher and caused the boy a lot of embarrassment.
More info: Reddit
Names are bestowed on each person at birth, but ultimately, the individual has the right to choose what they want to be called
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The teen explained that his name is Alexander, but he frequently goes by Lex, and pretty much everyone calls him that except his mom because she hates his nickname
Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster’s mom told him that she hates calling him Lex because it sounds like a girly name and that it often feels like he started saying his name but forgot what was next
Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Lex’s mom didn’t know that everyone called him that, including his school, until she saw it written in his school newsletter, which is when she freaked out
Image credits: Educational-Fee-5962
The poster’s mom became so angry about his nickname being used at school that she called the teacher in charge of the newsletter to complain
Lex shared that his mom often feels that he is trying to discard the name that she had lovingly chosen for him. She has also told him that using the name Alexander would make people take him more seriously. So when she found out about his school using his nickname, she freaked out and called up his teacher.
In recent times, it’s not just teens like Lex who are requesting that their preferred names be used in schools; many LGBTQ youth are advocating for this as well. There have been several debates and discussions on this issue, with students wishing to have their chosen names and pronouns used by educators without their parents’ knowledge.
According to some lawyers, youth can go about requesting that their preferred names be used by first checking with the school administration. This can be a controversial issue for the school and the policies can differ from one area to the next. That’s why it’s better for the student to find out what protocols exist before making any request.
For Lex, maybe he wanted to go by the nickname because of the way it sounded or how it felt to him. But something like this can mean much more to an LGBTQ student who wishes to be known by a name that aligns with their identity. That’s why parents and educators need to be sensitive about the issue and understand that it’s not just about a title.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The problem is that Lex’s mom didn’t take the time to understand his perspective at all. It’s possible that she wasn’t aware that she was the only one still using his birth name. It seems like the teen had been hiding this fact from her because he probably knew how she’d react to it.
Mental health advocates state that using a child’s preferred name or pronouns can significantly positively impact the way they feel. It might seem like a minor thing to a caregiver, but it can help affirm the kid’s identity and make them feel loved and cared for. That’s exactly what Lex wanted. Instead, his mom blew up at him for going by his nickname at school.
According to the Midlife Mama, “name changes are a normal part of life in our society.” She also gave an example, stating: “do you know how common it is, even in this day and age, for a young woman to change her last name after marriage?”
Parents might feel heartbroken that their kids don’t want to be known by the name they were given at birth. But if it means that they’ll feel happier, then maybe it’s all worth it in the end. Even commenters voiced the same sentiment and said that the poster’s mom seemed like a narcissist who wanted everything her way.
People were shocked that the mom thought “Lex” sounded girly and gave examples of male characters like Lex Luthor
Follow Us