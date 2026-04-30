Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

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Everyone knows that finding a place to live can be a real ordeal. An expensive one, too. So at the very least, having a partner by your side should make the whole process a little easier.

That’s what one woman thought, anyway. With her lease coming to an end, she and her boyfriend had been looking for apartments together as a couple. The only problem was that he was unemployed, so she was the one covering all the application costs.

So you can imagine how blindsided she felt when he suddenly revealed that he had found an apartment—but planned to live there on his own, leaving her with nowhere to go. Read the full story below.

The woman thought she and her boyfriend were looking for a new home together before her lease ended

Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

Image credits: svetlaya_83/Envato (not the actual photo)

Instead, he found an apartment for himself, leaving her essentially homeless

Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

Image credits: nebojsa_ki/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

Image credits: Relative_Sky7969

Readers had a lot of thoughts on the situation, and the woman replied to many of them in the comments

Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

Most felt this was the moment for her to break up with her boyfriend

Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job
Woman Supports Unemployed Boyfriend, He Leaves Her Homeless As Soon As He Finds A Job

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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