Hey Pandas, Share A Time When You Took It Too Far (Closed)

Let me know a time when you took it way too far. Did that hurt someone’s feelings, how did that make you feel?
#1
So sometimes when i get angry i lose control and begin blurting out things i dont mean knowing they hurt the most… specifically this one time i was at a meet and my sunglasses went missing( they were expensive glasses, polarized too) anyways ive searched the school thrice over… asking all my teamates if theyve seen em…. this one teamate says he has them…. im relieved… walk over to get them and ….he lied….. ya i was angry…. things were said (no explicits cause i dont curse) and i felt even worse…. didnt find my glassez… i hope whoever took them finds more use of them than i did….
#2
I took it too far with a very bad stealing addiction. I was hurting my family with my actions. Luckily, I was able to break the addiction, but the damage was already done.
#3
Hahah many times.
One time I finally told my mom about how she had cause a lot of my sadness and that sometimes I really f***ing hated her. She started crying and I felt bad which is why I honestly never speak my mind anymore and just agree with everything she says :D
#4
One time I gained a bunch of weight, including a lot in the gut fairly quickly (medical issues). So a rude coworker asked if I was pregnant, and I was so annoyed that I jokingly said in a very mocking tone ‘oh yeah, it’s twins.’ Well apparently she thought I was serious and told a ton of people! Including the girl in HR! I had to explain myself and they requested proof from my GP that I was telling the truth about not being knocked up. For MONTHS after that it was a running office joke. ‘When’s the baby shower?’ ‘What are you gonna name the twins?’ All because I went a little too far when I snapped back at a socially inept colleague.
#5
So…my mind works like a volcano. The mental pressure builds up on the inside but the surface seems cool and calm. And once in a while, this volcano erupts, triggered by a series of unfortunate events.
In school, I was handling the Cultural Fest. skit series. In which, due to the mistake of an actor, I got scolded severely by the head incharge teacher.
Then, the next moment, an orator hurt herself with a piece of broken glass, and I had to take her place in a speech I hadn’t practiced, again, pressure.
The next day turned out to be a disaster as all student representatives were given an incredible tongue lashing for messing up a school task, and I was blamed, mostly.
The volcano erupted and I burst out at all my fellow representatives and our advisor when she tried to calm me down.
I was suspended for four days (maximum suspension limit for student representatives).
#6
I crashed my grandma’s birthday party when I was 14 by calling out her neighbor for being pedophile. . It was very uncomfortable for everyone but I still think I was was damn right but wrong time and place.
I arrived a bit late asking some of my relatives where are my younger sisters. She says they went over to neighbor to get some candies.
When I was younger my cousin and I were at his house a few times even though I was so creeped out by him but couldn’t explain that age. But I remembered my cousin telling me he pulled up her skirt once and even kissed her on the lips with his tongue. Also I remembered him always being too close and touching my leg.
So I became furious and immediately was out of the door to get them. On my way I passed them and sent them back. But I saw him outside and yelled at him to not dare talk to my sisters ever again or something.
He was confused and didn’t remember me but I was done and left.
Back at my grandma’s house I told my older sister and cousin what happened.
Somehow my cousin decided she also had something to tell him. I didn’t like the idea but my sister and I came with her.
That’s when shlt escalated. She didn’t say so much lately but I was still raging and went off. Suddenly he understood what I accused him to be and got mad and demanded to we talk about that at my grandma’s house where the whole family was gathered.
It was soo awkward but the worst thing was no one believed me except for my sister and mother.
#7
Lies. Lies can go crazy places. I often take them too far and end up destroying bridges. It feels like a bomb in my stomach.
#8
Not anywhere near some of the others that have been posted, but…..
I have been talking to this guy and last night we made loose plans to hang out today. So I texted him today around noon and was like “hey, let me know if you want to go to xyz place today”. He didn’t respond all day. So later on (after I ahd been drinking) I texted him again and was like “hey, not sure if you got my last message, but I am at blankplaceweusuallyhangout if you want to come meet me up here” and then I proceeded to sit there for about 2 hours and still got no response before I went home. So now I am at home and just got done eating pizza and cheesecake and am wallowing in my own patheticness because I am WAY too old to be worried about of some guy that I am not even going out with texts me back. Oh, and did I mention, I have been crying?
#9
When my brother and I where teenagers we would fight all the time. Once we were home alone, it was very early in the morning and he started playing the guitar with the amp at max volume. I got upset, yelled at him to turned it down. Then he proceeded to play even harder. I disconnected it in s rage. He threw his guitar pick at me. I threw a book. He then pushed me and then I slapped him. Soon we were fighting for real (punches and all). Parents came back home, broke up the fight before it got worse.
Since then 9 years elapsed with neither of us talking at all to each other. Not even a word (living in the same house for 4 of those years).
Fortunately, two years ago we sat down to talk, like adults, cards of the table and make peace. Now we’re not just siblings but also friends. Turns out we really missed each other but we both were so stubborn, proud and stupid to admit we both were wrong the whole time
#10
When I was a little kid, I had legitimate anger issues. I would scream and yell when I fought, and one day, I was arguing with my little brother and 10 year old me screamed “I wouldn’t be sad if you died.” It may not seem like much, but in my family, you always watch your mouth. He started crying and he ran to my mom, but I didn’t care at the time. Now, thinking about it, I should have gotten help. I could still use it.
#11
Some friends and I were being stupid and we were prank calling different stores. Well eventually we decided to call the place where my brother works…. Nothing happened but it was a bit too far 😬
#12
A man pulled a knife on me in an inexplicable road rage incident. I got out of my car and went at him, in response. Luckily he drove off because my fight or flight (stupidly) chose fight.
#13
I have the ability to verbally hurt others really badly. I can easily see in others what hurts the most. Fortunately, as I mature, I also know how to swallow my insults before I say them. A girl bullied me at school because my puberty started early. Once she called me dirty in the dressing room because I had acne. I felt how blind rage went through me and I replied that at least my bra has more filling than just padding and I called her a titless stick. It must have really hurt, but at least she wasn’t teasing me anymore.This, along with many others, will probably haunt my mind until I die.
#14
One time (out of many) I lost my temper at a classmate and afterwards they just, broke down and started crying and years later I still feel guilty.
#15
I was really upset with my mom and I wrote an email about how nobody in the family liked her and how she ruined everything and she’s the reason we don’t have our mortgage payed off and the reason I’m depressed. I’ve never sent it but I’ve kept in my drafts just in case she takes it too far one day.
#16
So i’am rather sensitive when it comes to talking with others so like if someone calls me an idiot I start yelling at them to the point they call there mom and I do this especially online. So i was playing a game and someone called me a idiot and also called me a furry because I like foxes and I said back we’ll just cause I like foxes doesn’t mean I’m a furry dude. And another dude comes up and starts calling me a furry and I say back says the one with rabbit ears. (I was playing roblox btw) and he was like bro…I’m calling a mod. (And a mod is someone who basically created the game or who is charge of the game) anyways I say wow bringing a mod into a fight you started your a wimp if you can’t handle things on your own. Then the other dude that started the fight said bro he was harassing me and the other guy was like Ia this true and I said NOPE!!! And both of them hang up on me punching me in the face with terrible and extremely rude insults. Then I lost my sh1t and I was like. OK YOU MOTHERFUKERS 1. I AM NOT A FUKING FURRY DOUCHEBAG AND 2. YOU WHERE PROBABLY FKING ABORTED ON HOW UGLY YOU FREAKS ARE!!!!!…later I realized I took it to far and sometimes you just can’t stop your anger…so always think before you speak because you could truly hurt others by saying those things. So even if they are bad/ a bully they probably just needs someone who understands.
#17
I’m still haunted by a mean thing I said to another kid when I was a teenager. This new kid came to school and my friends and I befriended him, but he was a real attention hog and within a week I was really annoyed with him. Every time I turned around, there he was demanding all the attention.
So one day I said to him, “Don’t you have any real friends?”
“Yeah! Of course I do.”
“Then go find them, because they’re not here.”
All my other friends were silent, and he was crushed. He never spoke to any of us again. And the worst, the stupidest part is that the reason his attention hogging bothered me was because *I* was the needy, low self-esteem attention hog in that group! I felt awful as soon as I said it, but was too cowardly to apologize. Other than that, I have for the most part tried my utmost to be a pretty decent person, but I know for certain that if that guy ever does think of me, I’m nothing but that f*cking *sshole from his junior year at a brand new school. The things you say matter.
