“I Moved On”: Jenna Ortega Communicates Her Feelings on Taking a Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

This just in — Netflix’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega once starred in an MCU project! Although this was publicly known before too, Ortega, in an interview, recently pointed out that she once played a small role in Iron Man 3 back in 2012.
On March 14, 2025, the interviewer on Entertainment Tonight, had a brief chat with Ortega and in excitement, went on to candidly bring up the subject of seeing her in the MCU. Her exact words were: “I’m hoping that we can create this world where we can get Jenna Ortega into the Marvel universe.” In response, Ortega immediately responded with “I did it once. They took all my lines out! I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg, and I’m the Vice President’s daughter.” Ortega further stressed what she perceived as a professional dismissal, adding, “They even took my name away.” It was, however, all said in good faith and in a very light-hearted tone. Ortega further insinuated that she doesn’t think much about being in an MCU project and expressed her exact sentiments about the same in the following words:
“I count that and then I move on.”
Paul Rudd, Ortega’s costar in their upcoming film — Death of a Unicorn, which is all set for its theatrical release on March 28, 2025 — who also plays Antman in MCU, took sides with the actress and immediately followed up with: “Marvel is very good at kind of laying those breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back…They’re gonna create something for you! ‘Cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.” Well, Rudd isn’t wrong and it would be exciting to see Ortega pop up in the MCU somehow — especially since that one-leg backstory would make for a cool origin story!
Jenna Ortega Also Commended Alex Sharpman for Her Role in ‘Death of a Unicorn’
In the same interview, Ortega discussed her character, Ridley, in Death of a Unicorn. In contrast to the single, non-speaking role she briefly played in 2013’s Iron Man 3, she commended Alex Sharpman, writer and director of Death of a Unicorn for providing her with the opportunity to develop this character who discovers her previously suppressed voice and inner strength.
While talking about her character, Ortega emphasized how important it was to her that Ridley was as normal as she could be for a gen-z character, someone you would not think about twice, and how beautifully Sharpman incorporated her feedback into the character. “I feel it rings true for a lot of Gen Z voices that are speaking out for what they believe in,” Ortega concluded.
Death of a Unicorn is all set to hit theaters all over the US on March 8, 2025. International distribution dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
|Death of a Unicorn
|Cast
|Paul Rudd (Elliot Kintner), Jenna Ortega (Ridley Kintner), Richard E. Grant (Dell Leopold), Téa Leoni (Dell’s wife), Will Poulter (Dell’s son), Anthony Carrigan (Leopold’s butler), Sunita Mani (Scientist), Jessica Hynes (Leopold’s personal assistant), Steve Park (Scientist)
|Release Date
|March 28, 2025
|Stream On
|Not yet announced; theatrical release scheduled for March 28, 2025
|Directed by
|Alex Scharfman
|Produced by
|Alex Scharfman, Drew P. Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Alex Scharfman
|Plot Summary
|Father-daughter duo Elliot and Ridley Kintner accidentally hit and kill a unicorn en route to a weekend retreat. Elliot’s billionaire boss, Dell Leopold, seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties, leading to unforeseen and deadly consequences.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Dan Romer and Giosuè Greco.
|Current Status
|Premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8, 2025; scheduled for theatrical release in the United States by A24 on March 28, 2025.
Follow Us