Five Excellent Coming-Of-Age Movies That You Should See

Everyone can identify with a coming-of-age story. Whether it focuses on a sweet romance or a cautionary tale, we’ve all had to experience the struggles of growing up in this lovely world. Coming-of-Age stories have been a staple in cinema for decades. From Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, to Ladybird, there’s no shortage of great stories that capture a vital period in every teenager’s life.
However, what are the best five? Of course, there’s so many great films to choose from so opinions will vary. For this list, these five coming-of-age stories resonates deeply for the modern generation. It’s not easy to tell a coming-of-age story, but when done right, it can easily be one of the best films ever made. Here are five great coming-of-age stories that demands to be seen:
Boyz N The Hood
Boyz N The Hood is a cautionary tale. There’s so many layers to John Singleton‘s classic film to deconstruct. First and foremost, it’s a tale about two very different boys who live turbulent lives: Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr.) and Doughboy (Ice Cube).
The former is a relatively smart kid caught up in a bad environment. The key difference is that Tre is being raised by both his mother and father, with the latter being a crucial to his development as a man. Jason gives him the proper guidance to stay away from the gang culture that Doughboy is so imbedded in.
On the other hand, Doughboy is so immersed into a violent world because he’s lacking the proper guidance of a male role model. His mother is trying the best that she can, but Boyz N The Hood showcases the importance of fathers in a young kid’s life. With Tre understanding responsibility and morals, he ultimately goes down a straight-forward path, whereas Doughboy ends up dying in the streets. A timeless and powerful film overall.
Superbad
Superbad is a simple movie. The story about losers looking to grow their popularity is nothing new, but the jokes are downright hilarious. Plus, the three leads are very likable. How can you not laugh at Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) getting a fake ID called McLovin? Or even Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen) and Officer Slater (Bill Hader) struggling to catch Seth, Evan, and Fogell. Superbad is ultimately a sweet (and foul mouthed) coming-of-age story that most men can identify with. It’s not complex with it’s themes; however, it’s still has a message that most can relate to.
The Edge of Seventeen
A surprisingly down-to-earth story about an introvert trying to figure out the world. Hailee Steinfeld is perfect as Nadine. Easily the best parts of the film is her dynamic with Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson). The student/teacher relationship makes for a fun juxtaposition in morals and values. Plus, it was hilarious to see Harrelson reacting to reading the seedy text that Nadine sent to Nick (Alexander Calvert).
The Edge of Seventeen speaks for all the introverts who have trouble breaking out of their shell or fitting in with the popular crowd. The story never shies away from the hard reality of growing up as a teen, but leaves off with a positive message before the end credits roll.
Ladybird
Ladybird feels intimate in it’s portrayal of a young woman; whether’s it’s simple moments like dating or the complicated relationship with Ladybird’s mother. Their relationship is a nice portrait of growing up in a middle class world with a parent that’s strict, but also loving. The chemistry between Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf is really what draws you into the film, but Greta Gerwig‘s direction and story is what keeps you entertained from beginning to end.
Moonlight
An emotionally charged story that captures three generations of Chiron’s life seamlessingly. The way Barry Jenkins was able to adapt the story that highlights the struggles of a gay kid who’s world is shaped by the harsh environment culture he grew up in was the result of tremendous directing. Despite the hardships Chiron had to go through, Moonlight doesn’t come across as forced or melodramatic. Each actor carries the scars that weight of the previous generation effortlessly, and the supporting cast helps enhances a tragic, but hopeful story .
