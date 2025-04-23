‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Confirms That She and Boyfriend Robert Shiver Have Broken Up

by

This just in — Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley, and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Robert Shiver, have decided to go their separate ways. In her recent solo episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, which dropped on April 15, 2025, she shared her struggles with grief and, most importantly, the impact of the separation on her connection with his children

The couple began dating just a few months after the former footballer went viral for surviving an alleged murder plot by his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver, and her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel. Chrisley had taken the initiative to message him on Instagram in an attempt to be kind, as she described. Their romance grew from there. This connection also came at a period in Chrisley’s life where she admitted to struggling with raising her siblings after her parents were sentenced to jail for various financial crimes. 

In the podcast’s latest release, she began by revealing the split that occurred roughly one and a half months ago and her efforts to navigate the aftermath. In her words, “It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up,” she said. “So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

Chrisley Blamed Shiver’s Ex-Wife, Lindsay, For The Split

Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver

Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

As Chrisley mourned the loss of her relationship, in the same podcast episode, she went on to reveal that Lindsay intended to destroy his ex-partner’s life and their relationship. Chrisley also then went on to bitterly insinuate that she hopes that Lindsey has now gotten what she wanted. 

Lindsay Shiver was married to Robert Shiver for 13 years before he filed for divorce on April 5, 2023, citing adulterous conduct as the reason. On July 16, 2023, however, Lindsay called the police to their home alleging that Robert had been aggressive towards her, following a disagreement over a private jet bound for the Bahamas. As per ABC News, this incident eventually led to suspicions of conspiracy to murder, after she sent the words, “kill him,” through a WhatsApp message to her boyfriend, Bethel, with a picture of Robert Shiver and another woman —  a message she subsequently claimed was a figure of speech. 

Having had time to sit back and reflect on Robert’s legal battles with his ex-wife, Chrisley believes he deserved time to heal and should have done a lot of work on himself before they met. New episodes of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley drop every Tuesday wherever you get your podcasts.

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
12 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About Carmen Electra
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2023
Stallone & Schwarzenegger’s Long-Time Rivalry Is Moving To A New Stage
3 min read
May, 24, 2023
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 11 Review: “A Quarry Story”
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2015
Emmys
The 14 Best Female Characters of the 2014-2015 TV Season
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2015
How Tobin Bell Felt about Not Being Included in Spiral
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2021
The Amazing World of Gumball: Why You Should Be Watching
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.