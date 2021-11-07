Is the Show “Chrisley Knows Best” Fake?

When it comes to reality television, everyone is looking for something a little different. Some want to see how people live their lives in a manner that is much different than their own, such as living in a tiny home or having 19 kids (and counting) or being a Mormon on reality television in Salt Lake City. These are all things that most people know nothing about in terms of living their lives, and that’s what makes it all so interesting. When it comes to the hit show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” however, the world is always a little curious. You have a family headed by a real estate developer who has a net worth of millions of dollars, and he is just raising his family alongside his wife in what seems to be the perfect family. They are hardworking southerners who know the value of a dollar, who drink sweet tea, and they refer to everyone they meet as “sir” or “ma’am,” and they are every bit the southern family with their endless hospitality. When the family was approached about their own reality show, Todd Chrisley and his wife were on board – so were their kids. However, it seems that there are some who think the show is fake, and we are here to delve into that rumor and see where it’s going.
Nothing is Truly Reality
Here’s the deal – there is no reality television that is complete reality. You know it, they know it, we all know it. All reality television is scripted to an extent. The people might be filming in their own homes, but did you know that there are rooms that cameras are not allowed into, friends and family who may not want to be shown on television so parts of their lives are not aired as a result, and there are even people who are set up in specific conflicts and situations by producers just to get a little drama started for the cameras? The simple truth is that nothing on reality television is actual reality, but there is so much of this show that is real.
Editing Changes the Game
When it all comes down to it, these shows are all heavily edited. It is up to the discretion of the crew and the producers and the directors and even the network on which a show like the Chrisley’s airs to say what gets put into the show and what is taken out. It’s very easy to call a reality show fake when you don’t see every single moment of their lives. When reality shows are aired, they’ve all been heavily edited for the simple reason that no one wants to watch people play on their phones while eating breakfast or reading the paper or reading a book by the pool, grocery shopping, or doing anything the rest of us do on a normal basis. We want to see them doing exciting things, fun things, and dramatic things. So, yes, this show is fake in that only the best and most dramatic moments are shown – and that is not an accurate representation of anyone’s life. Moments are just that – moments. They do not make us, break us, or define us in any capacity on their own.
Day-to-Day Life is Boring
Sorry, but it is a simple truth, you guys. Everyday life is boring for the rest of the world, so the show very likely manufactures some storylines, makes some things seem bigger than they are, and yes, they often want to see things that actually did happen to a family happen on camera. What does that mean? That means if you think someone from the Chrisley family is a bad actor, it might be true. The family may have already lived through a situation or a story that’s being relayed to them for the ‘very first time’ already, but producers missed it the first time and want to see it on camera. It happens all the time.
Is the Show Fake?
Simply put, we don’t think so. We don’t think it’s an accurate representation of their everyday lives, but we do think it’s as real as it gets. These are people in a family who interact with one another, who do have things happen in their families, and who are doing this life together. Some aspects of the show might be manipulated and manufactured to show in camera in a more interesting light, but yes, this is a show that we feel is very real despite its scripted moments.