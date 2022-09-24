Andor Number of Seasons Reduced

As of late, Andor has been the most anticipated Star Wars series of everything that has been expected to come to Disney+, but with several changes before the release, from the release date itself to the number of episodes and even the number of total seasons, and more, Andor has been a hot topic. Andor may be most anticipated for being a new series, the newest Star Wars addition, or its character building for the character of Cassian that we know from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Below we’ve detailed the numerous changes to Andor before its original release date, the number of episodes, and how Andor and its total number of seasons are reduced, without going into the first three episodes that have premiered already.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may have been the standalone Star Wars movie that introduced audiences to Cassian Andor, but the series will be a prequel to the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and show more of an origin story for the Rebel Alliance leader. As the Death Star was a significant component, and possibly one of the most memorable and pop cultured, of the entire Star Wars franchise, its no surprise that Disney and Lucasfilm want to build a more in-depth series that surrounds the character and his role in the destruction of the Death Star, and his overall role in the Rebel Alliance versus the Empire. However, as the Andor number of seasons was reduced, it’s unknown how detailed Andor will be by the end of the series.
Andor
As Andor will be a prequel series of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, viewers can expect a familiar face with Cassian Andor, but beyond Cassian, Andor will likely show several characters that are not only entirely new but also that will only appear in Andor as many Rebel characters died during the conflict that Cassian Andor was involved with. The series of Andor has been labeled as a spy thriller, similar to what fans can expect with Marvel’s Secret invasion, as it will be shrouded in secrecy and showcase a more incognito approach than we’ve seen throughout any other Star Wars project, except for possibly Rogue One. Of course, Andor will include the titular character of Cassian Andor, but other actors set to portray characters in Andor include Stellan Skarsgard, Denis Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and the return of Mon Mothma. Unfortunately, Alan Tudyk has stated in an interview that while he hasn’t been asked to join Andor for its first season, he and his droid character could appear later in the series. However, with the changed number of episodes and seasons for Andor, it’s unknown precisely what the show could detail five years before what Rogue One: A Star Wars Story detailed.
Andor Number of Episodes
Andor was initially set to release in 2021, but due to the COVID pandemic, as many other Hollywood projects were victim to, was delayed until filming was finally finished in September 2021. Outside of being pushed about a year beyond when it was expected to release at first, Andor was also pushed back beyond filming issues, as the premier was originally to be on August 31st with two episodes. Still, with the delay of almost another month, Lucasfilm and Disney released three episodes when they finally premiered on September 21st. The first season of Andor was confirmed to have twelve episodes, which raised it above other Star Wars shows such as The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, as they have less than ten episodes per season. It has also been stated that each season of Andor will consist of twelve episodes. However, Andor was initially set to have more seasons than it has been approved for, so where the show will go beyond its first season is unknown, but we do have some idea of the least number of Andor seasons we will get.
Andor Number of Seasons Reduced
Much like other information regarded toward the release of Andor, as well as the number of episodes per season, the number of seasons has been the largest mystery so far, especially regarding the overall future of Andor. The director of photography for Andor stated that while the show was created and designed to contain a five-season storyline, it has been cut down to three seasons. Without going into the events of the currently released episodes of Andor, or Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, there are five years between the events of Andor and Rogue One, so with twelve episodes per season, for at least three seasons, Andor should be a long wild ride that should please fans even if it does lose two of its five seasons expected.