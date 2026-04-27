“I Don’t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

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Finances are one topic that people in relationships find hard to talk about. According to a 2025 poll conducted by the money app Wise, 32% of Americans feel uncomfortable discussing finances with their significant other. But those conversations are usually a must; otherwise, the relationships often go sideways.

This woman discovered that her boyfriend expects her to share half of her income from her rental property. She felt it wasn’t fair, since it’s hers and they would live together in a house he had already paid off. So, she asked the internet for unbiased opinions. Was she wrong to think his demand to cover half the bills and share her rental income was unreasonable?

A man asked his girlfriend to move in but demanded that she share her rental income and cover half the bills

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Image credits: Gary Barnes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She felt this was unfair since the property was hers and not his

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Image credits:

“I am more keen to move in together and he doesn’t seem as keen as me,” the woman mentioned in the comments

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Most commenters sided with the woman, urging her to put off moving in

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Others thought the BF’s offer was fair: “Why wouldn’t you have to pay for your accommodation?”

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

But some saw both partners as unreasonable: “Bad communication”

“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition
“I Don&#8217;t Feel This Is A 50/50 Deal”: Woman Pushes Back Against BF’s Unusual Move-In Condition

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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