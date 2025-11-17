30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

“Choosing beggar” is an online term used to describe people who make unreasonable or entitled demands. And there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to this colorful bunch.
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, parents make up a considerable number of them. So we at Bored Panda decided to try and see what their requests are usually about. Turns out, child care is arguably their top priority.
To show you that some moms and dads need a reality check, we compiled a collection of moments when they tried to get someone to watch their kids for (basically) free.
#1 Sister Sent Me This…she Was Blocked Immediately After
#2 Free Babysitter Needed
#3 The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare
#4 Another Mom Refusing To Pay For Babysitting, People Can Sure Be Mean Sometimes
#5 $5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw
#6 Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”
#7 It’s Always A “Nanny” That They Want For Dirt Cheap Or Less
#8 Cb Wants Somebody To Watch Their Toddler For $3.33 An Hour
#9 $15 A Day! And She Needs Overnight Care Too
#10 75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting
#11 For Market Price, You Can Clean Our House And Watch Our Kids!
#12 Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage
#13 This Parent Who “Can Only Do $6 An Hour” For A Babysitter To Come And Watch Their Kids Five Days A Week
#14 Watch My Kid For 50+hrs A Week For $100 Each Week…also, Have 3 Years Babysitting Experience And Preferably A Cpr Certificate
#15 This Is Not A Babysitting Job
#16 Need A Babysitter/Slave
#17 Babysit My Kid Full Time And I’ll Pay You $30 A Day! $3 An Hour, Such A Steal!
#18 Wants A Nanny For Less Than $5/Hour
#19 I Don’t Think Anyone Is Going To Want To Watch Your 4 Year Old For $3 An Hour
#20 Someone’s Want Add For A Babysitter 3 Days A Week
#21 The Audacity Of This Woman
#22 $250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card
#23 $3/Hr To Babysit Your 5 Year Old? Yeah No Thanks…
#24 You Must Be Cute, Pay My Brother To Babysit, And You Must Surprise Me
#25 Babysit My Kid For 20$/Day
#26 Local Babysitting Group, ~$2/Hour Opportunity!!
#27 Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!
#28 Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School
#29 Fulltime “Babysitter”
#30 5.83 An Hour. To Chase A Toddler For 12 Hours A Day. In Comments Says It Would Be Ideal For A Retired Person. Claims Nothing Is Wrong With That Pay, She Herself Would Take It!
