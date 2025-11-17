30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

by

“Choosing beggar” is an online term used to describe people who make unreasonable or entitled demands. And there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to this colorful bunch.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, parents make up a considerable number of them. So we at Bored Panda decided to try and see what their requests are usually about. Turns out, child care is arguably their top priority.

To show you that some moms and dads need a reality check, we compiled a collection of moments when they tried to get someone to watch their kids for (basically) free.

#1 Sister Sent Me This…she Was Blocked Immediately After

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: VortexThing

#2 Free Babysitter Needed

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: janecgard

#3 The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Another Mom Refusing To Pay For Babysitting, People Can Sure Be Mean Sometimes

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: Spock_Skywalkr

#5 $5/Hr Is Insane. 3 Kids Under 5, Btw

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: hexby

#6 Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: sky12340987

#7 It’s Always A “Nanny” That They Want For Dirt Cheap Or Less

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: FU-Committee-6666

#8 Cb Wants Somebody To Watch Their Toddler For $3.33 An Hour

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: c-biscuit77

#9 $15 A Day! And She Needs Overnight Care Too

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: oddlysatisfiednow

#10 75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: alexpleasestop23

#11 For Market Price, You Can Clean Our House And Watch Our Kids!

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: krn0309

#12 Babysitter Wanted, Must Be In Collage

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: vemper

#13 This Parent Who “Can Only Do $6 An Hour” For A Babysitter To Come And Watch Their Kids Five Days A Week

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: u/penguinophile

#14 Watch My Kid For 50+hrs A Week For $100 Each Week…also, Have 3 Years Babysitting Experience And Preferably A Cpr Certificate

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: Megandapanda

#15 This Is Not A Babysitting Job

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#16 Need A Babysitter/Slave

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: Pete_the_rawdog

#17 Babysit My Kid Full Time And I’ll Pay You $30 A Day! $3 An Hour, Such A Steal!

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: CearaLucaya

#18 Wants A Nanny For Less Than $5/Hour

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: KK232023

#19 I Don’t Think Anyone Is Going To Want To Watch Your 4 Year Old For $3 An Hour

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: kenzeeee

#20 Someone’s Want Add For A Babysitter 3 Days A Week

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: reddit.com

#21 The Audacity Of This Woman

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: mielmami

#22 $250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: jexmex

#23 $3/Hr To Babysit Your 5 Year Old? Yeah No Thanks…

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: jfoley9788

#24 You Must Be Cute, Pay My Brother To Babysit, And You Must Surprise Me

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: TOWMissle

#25 Babysit My Kid For 20$/Day

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: ikilldotcom

#26 Local Babysitting Group, ~$2/Hour Opportunity!!

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: msalabarria

#27 Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: xaislinx

#28 Local Fb Group Mom Wants To Pay $100 A Week For Babysitting Overnight And Getting Child To School

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: OrangeExo

#29 Fulltime “Babysitter”

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: CPolland12

#30 5.83 An Hour. To Chase A Toddler For 12 Hours A Day. In Comments Says It Would Be Ideal For A Retired Person. Claims Nothing Is Wrong With That Pay, She Herself Would Take It!

30 Posts From Delusional Parents Who Would Ask Babysitters To Pay Them, If They Could

Image source: agbellamae

