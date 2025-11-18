Two Delta Planes Collide With “Loud Bangs” On Atlanta Airport Runway

Terror ensued as two Delta Airlines planes collided on a runway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the United States. This impacted a combined 277 passengers between the two vehicles.
The incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday (August 10) when flight DL295, an Airbus A350, clipped the tail of a smaller regional jet as it was preparing for takeoff.
As the larger jet, weighing 239,000 pounds, crashed into the much smaller Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ-900, the former sustained damage to its wingtip, while the latter had its entire tail severed.
Dramatic photos captured in the aftermath show the smaller plane’s tail bent at almost 90-degree angle. Aboard the Endeavor Bombardier were 56 passengers, while the Airbus carried 221. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Two Delta Airlines planes crashed into each other while taxiing at Atlanta International Airport this Monday (August 10). The resulting impact knocked the tail section off one of the vehicles
Image credits: FOX 5 Atlanta
Jason Adams, a meteorologist from Tampa who was aboard the smaller plane at the moment of impact, posted his reaction on X.
“Well that was terrifying,” he wrote. “Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane.”
Image credits: Talbot Cox
Adams went on to recount the deafening sounds he experienced as the airbus rammed into the bombardier. “’Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs,” he said, and he assured his readers that he and the rest of the passengers were fine. “No fire or smoke. Awaiting instructions.”
Image credits: A Fly Guy’s Crew Lounge
Delta Airlines gave an official statement shortly after, confirming that no passengers were harmed and that they were being transported back to the terminal to be rebooked on alternate flights.
“There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be re-accommodated on alternate flights,” the statement read.
Official reports confirm that no passengers were injured as a result of the collision. Regardless, authorities are investigating the incident
Image credits: Stacey Thibodeaux
The carrier also stated that it was collaborating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other relevant authorities to handle the next steps, saying that no additional operational adjustments are being made while investigations are underway.
Atlanta Airport, on the other hand, reassured its customers that the incident wouldn’t disrupt their flights or their schedule.
“’The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate. There is minimal impact to airport operations,” its statement read.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed that it was investigating the event.
“While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana,” the FAA statement said, explaining the incident in further detail.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International was the busiest airport in terms of passenger volume in 2023, and it is expected to keep that title as the Airports Council International rankings expect it to serve close to 110 million passengers this year.
Follow Us