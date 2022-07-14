Meet The Cast Of “Andor”

Disney+ is taking advantage of renewed interest in the Star Wars franchise by dropping another TV series under the sci-fi franchise. Titled Andor, the show is a spin-off of Rogue One, which opened in theaters in 2016. Andor is created by Academy-Award-nominated writer and director Tony Gilroy, who is most popularly known for his work on the Bourne franchise as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A press release from Disney+ explained the plot of the upcoming TV show: “The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.” The show features an interesting mix of actors, some of whom are reprising old roles that appeared in previous installments in the Star Wars franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Disney+ TV series Andor.
Diego Luna
Diego Luna stars in Andor as Cassian Andor. Luna is a Mexican actor, director, and producer. He first gained attention for his role in the film Y tu mamá también. Since then, he has starred in films such as Milk and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has also directed films such as Abel and Cesar Chávez. In addition to his work in film, Luna has also appeared on television shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles and The Bridge. He is also best known for his starring role in Narcos: Mexico. Luna has won numerous awards for his work, including a Platino Award and an Imagen Foundation Award.
Genevieve O’Reilly
Genevieve O’Reilly will be reprising the role of Mon Mothma in the upcoming TV series Andor. O’Reilly is an Irish-Australian actress. She is known for her work in the Star Wars franchise as Mon Mothma, having portrayed the character in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, and as well as her voice role as the character in Star Wars Rebels, and as Moira in Overwatch. O’Reilly began her career appearing in Australian television shows such as All Saints and Blue Heelers. She made her film debut in The Matrix Reloaded. She has also appeared in films such as The Legend of Tarzan and The Snowman.
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard has also been tapped to star in the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. Skarsgard is a Swedish actor who has appeared in several American films. He is perhaps best known for his roles in Good Will Hunting and Mamma Mia! Skarsgard has also performed in the Pirates of the Caribbean series as well as the MCU. Skarsgard continues to work regularly, appearing in both American and Swedish films and television series.
Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona will be joining the prestigious cast of the upcoming Star Wars spinoff Andor. Arjona is a Guatemalan-Puerto Rican actress and model. She is known for her starring role as Dorothy Gale in the NBC television series Emerald City, and for her supporting roles in the films Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018), Life of the Party (2018) and Triple Frontier (2019). Arjona has also appeared in the Netflix film 6 Underground (2019), and has starred in the Sony Pictures film Morbius (2022). Arjona was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to a Puerto Rican mother and a Guatemalan father. She was raised in Puerto Rico.
Denise Gough
Denise Gough has been announced as one of the stars of the upcoming TV series Andor. Gough is a versatile actor who has won acclaim for her work on stage and screen. A native of Ireland, Gough began her career in the theater, winning two Olivier Awards for her performances in the plays Angels in America and People, Places, and Things. She subsequently made the transition to film, appearing in such movies as Martyrs Lane and The Other Lamb. In addition to her work as an actor, Gough is also a producer, and she has starred in and produced several short films. Most recently, she appeared in the miniseries Too Close and Under the Banner of Heaven. Denise Gough is a gifted actor whose varied body of work demonstrates her range and versatility.
Kyle Soller
Kyle Soller will be playing a character in the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. Kyle Soller is an American actor who has appeared in numerous stage and screen productions. He is perhaps best known for his role as Francis Poldark in the historical drama series Poldark. Soller has also appeared in the films The Trip to Spain and The Titan, and the television series You, Me, and the Apocalypse and Counterfeit Cat. His stage credits include The Inheritance and Hedda Gabler. For his performance in the former, Soller won an Olivier Award for Best Actor. He has also been nominated for three Evening Standard Theatre Awards. Soller currently resides with his wife, actress Phoebe Fox.
Fiona Shaw
Last on the list of actors starring in Andor is veteran performer Fiona Shaw. Shaw is an Irish actress. She is best known for her roles as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series (2001–2010) and Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of the HBO series True Blood. For her performance in Killing Eve, Shaw won the 2019 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. Shakespearean trained, she has participated both on-stage and on-screen with the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, and other major theatre companies in productions such as The Taming of the Shrew, Richard II, and The Waste Land. Her many film roles include My Left Foot (1989), Mountains of the Moon (199), Super Mario Bros. (1993), Undercover Blues (1995), and Persuasion (2001).
Other performers
Forest Whitaker has been tapped to appear in Andor, reprising his role as Saw Gerrera, although how extensive his appearance is is yet to be seen. Robert Emms and David Hayman will also be joining the cast, although their roles haven’t yet been confirmed.