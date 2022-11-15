What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s new true-crime show about last century’s most notorious serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered over 17 boys and young men, and his crimes are among the most horrific in history.
The 10-episode show titled “Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” depicts Dahmer’s upbringing, personal life, and crimes from a victim-centric perspective, at least that’s what Netflix claims.
The series is currently the second most popular English series on Netflix after Stranger Things 4. The top lists are based on the number of hours each title watched on Netflix in the first four weeks.
Just another serial killer project?
The morbid fascination with true crime has reached an all-time high, filling the pockets of producers, actors, and directors with series, documentaries, and films about Dahmer and other serial killers.
I wonder if it isn’t time for something new, a fresh perspective. Many series have been made about the “becoming” of murderers and serial killers, especially Jeffrey Dahmer. There are the Jeremy Renner film “Dahmer” (2002), “My Friend Dahmer” (2017), and “The Jeffrey Dahmer Files” (2012), among many others. Isn’t it all a little overdone?
Well, the Netflix show supposedly takes a closer look at his victims and the people involved in his conviction, such as his neighbor Glenda Cleveland.
However, it’s questionable how well this has been done, as the plot still focuses on Dahmer’s upbringing and the complicated life that eventually led him to his murderous path.
Evan Peters is making us feel attracted to atrocious murderers.
It is an issue when attractive highly talented actors such as Evan Peters or Zac Efron get cast to portray serial killers. Young people already tend to idolize celebrities, and the glorification of serial killers is also nothing new. Combining the two creates an explosive mixture, which could worsen the glorification of serial killers through these shows that focus on their personal lives and are more based on empathy, charisma, and looks. The way the media portrays murderers contributes to the massive fetishization on social media and the increase of morbid love letters sent to imprisoned serial killers and school shooters.
I got to admit, although Dahmer is depicted as very anti-social, constantly drunk, and a little bit slow, Peters convinces the audience that Dahmer is somewhat of a deeply misunderstood individual who is layered and complex. Due to the flashbacks and scenes with his parents and the grandmother, the audience acknowledges that his family had wronged him, never knew love, and was disregarded in school. Hence, his environment made him.
Overall, Peters creates a vulnerable presentation of Dahmer that makes us sympathize with him. Although the crimes are shown in their atrocity, and the visuals are haunting, one cannot help but feel bad for Dahmer. Stop; that is not good at all. We, as viewers, should not sympathize with serial killers nor feel attracted to them; there we go; that’s an issue.
It is terrifyingly good.
The directing, cinematography, and background score, as well as the complex portrayal of Dahmer by Peters, are so disturbingly well done that you have to shut down whatever device you are watching the series on after an episode because you cannot take more. It leaves you gasping for air, and if you’re unlucky, you will have nightmares. You might also think, damn, I like the soundtrack, but can I listen to the music without thinking of Dahmer? A very double-edged situation to be in. I also got so mad when the cops dismissed Glenda’s claims (his neighbor) that something wasn’t “right” with Dahmer. Niecy Nash excellently portrays her and demonstrates the powerlessness of POC women in the US during the 80s.
The abyss of humanity
To be honest, it is very gross. Do we need to see corpses and indented chests (that one scene in episode 4 made me wanna throw up) and get haunted by the buzzing of a chainsaw accompanied by lively 80s music?
In all honesty, the show is just pure entertainment based on violence and Dahmer’s background story, dismissing its goal of examining white privilege, which allowed him to avoid arrest despite years of killing and thematizing it only in a few scenes throughout the series.
This leads me to my next point.
Desensitizing viewers
It is possible to argue that the show is attempting to raise awareness of murders, particularly involving people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals, and how they are more likely to be neglected by the police or society.
Despite this, the series’ portrayal of “awareness” is questionable since it is just another manufactured production for award shows, ignoring the realities of people impacted by the murders. Although the focus is on the victims, it is still macabre to “enjoy or consume” their brutal deaths on Netflix. Research has found that due to desensitization to violence induced by the media, people tend to have reduced arousal and emotional disturbance when witnessing violence.
I also don’t think society should pursue turning killers into celebrities. With his name everywhere, we risk increased sensationalism and desensitization regarding crimes.
Inappropriate to families of victims?
One of the most striking arguments against the show is that Netflix might have hurt family members of Dahmer’s victims through the show.
Rita Isbell (sister of Errol Lindsey, a Dahmer victim) recently wrote an essay for Insider about feeling dismayed by seeing herself portrayed in the show and not having been contacted by Netflix beforehand.
It is safe to say many more family members of victims must feel that way, even if they have not been portrayed. Imagine seeing the gruesome death of your son or brother reenacted on TV, along with the severing of their body parts and necromantic acts. While streaming platforms earn millions of dollars from depictions of real-life crimes, victims and their families often suffer the consequences of increased public attention.
Overall, “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has many arguments against its consumption. However, it is still up to the individual to decide if they want to indulge in the sensationalism and morbid obsession surrounding real serial killers.