10 Things You Don’t Know About Zach Shallcross

The Bachelor has been breaking hearts and taking names for decades, and it’s time for The Bachelor 2023 to begin. Yes, there’s still a little more than a month to go before the world ushers in a new year, but the Bachelor 2023’s identity is out, and the world has questions. Who is the Bachelor to begin in 2023? What’s his story? Will he find love? What do we know about the upcoming season, such as premier dates and more? Let’s dive right in.
1. His Name is Zach Shallcross
He’s 26, and he is from Austin, Texas. He lives, plays, and works there. He is a technology executive who did not find love in the previous season of the Bachelorette. Shallcross wanted to find love with Rachel Recchia – and he did have two women to choose from last season – but things did not work out. She ultimately made a different choice than Zach, leaving him open to finding love as the man in charge in the new season.
2. He has a Famous Uncle
Something that fans are excited about is the hope they get to meet his uncle in the upcoming season. His uncle was a huge star on the show Seinfeld, and everyone was excited about it. Patrick Warburton is his name, and the character he played was Puddy.
3. When Can Fans Tune in to Watch The Bachelor 2023?
Monday nights are back and better than ever, beginning January 23, 2023. Beginning at 8 pm (EST), you can watch this man look for love with his large group of hopeful women. His season is set to be exciting, and it’s going to air two hours at a time on Monday nights.
4. He Considers Himself Old-Fashioned
Some men are natural romantics with an old-fashioned vibe. They learn from the men in their lives and the movies they watch, and the books they read. Did Zach Shallcross learn his love of old-fashioned romance from his father? A book? The movies we grew up with? We don’t know, but he is ready – and willing – to really go all out for the woman he falls for.
5. He’s Already A Man with Love in His Life
Shallcross is not without love in his life. He is close to his family, but he also has many things in life he loves. He loves, more than anyone, his mother and his dogs. Ladies, remember one thing if you remember nothing else. A man who loves his mother and treats her with respect will do the same for you. Dog lovers are merely a bonus.
6. He Knows What He Wants in His Next Love
When it comes to the woman of his dreams, Shallcross has a few things on his list. He wants a woman who is passionate about life, ready to fall in love, and kind. No mean girls are necessary. He wants someone who is excited, happy, and ready to go ahead with their own happily ever after.
7. This is a Travel Season
Fans of The Bachelor know that the travel seasons went on hiatus when the pandemic began in 2020, and it’s been a bit touch and go for that since. However, the seasons are back and better than ever with a lot of travel and love to go around. This is a travel season that includes locations such as Thailand, New York City, and Vermont, just to name a few. Hometowns, of course, but we don’t know where the women live to tell you where they are traveling for those.
8. Drama Begins Night One
It always does when you put this many women in a home together, but this is a different kind of dramatic situation. We’ve already learned that there will be one single lady sent home on the first episode prior to the rose ceremony. The information we’ve gathered indicates she is sent home, and not that she chooses to leave, so we imagine this might be a dramatic moment.
9. Zach Has 30 Women to Choose From
Every season has a handful of women, and this one has more than a handful. Zach Shallcross has 30 women to choose from. They range in age from early 20s to 30s, and many are right in the middle and close to Zach’s age.
10. He’s A California Boy Who Played College Football
He was born and raised in Fullerton, California, and he stayed close to home for college. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University. While he was there, he studied hard, but he also played football for the school. He misses those days. They were the good old days; he learned a lot about teamwork and being there for those who needed him with the team.