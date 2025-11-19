Real Vs. Forgery & Your Mission Is To Spot The Authentic Painting In Each Of These 12 Questions

by

Whether you are an art lover or just curious, this trivia will test your eye for detail as you spot the differences and pick the correct option. 👨‍🎨🖼️

We’ve gathered 12 iconic paintings – from Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” to Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” – and your task is to guess which one is the real painting out of the two options provided. We may have made some tweaks to trick your brain. Prove you don’t fall into the trap.

Let’s see how many you can get right!

Real Vs. Forgery &#038; Your Mission Is To Spot The Authentic Painting In Each Of These 12 Questions

Image credits: Una Laurencic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Interview: In Plain Sight’s CristiÃ¡n de la Fuente
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2009
Adam Savage and Crew Build the Epic LEGO Saturn V Rocket on “Tested”
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
I Take Pictures Of The People Nobody Wants To See
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Funeral Home Discovers Woman Is Still Alive On Table
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Your Best Drawing And Tell Your Age (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My 44 Comics With Cynical Humor
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025