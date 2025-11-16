50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Creating something from scratch is an enriching experience. Whether it’s knitting, crocheting, or getting your hands dirty while shaping a new idea out of clay, any craft-based activity serves as an antidote to the stresses of daily living. It’s amazing to see people rocking their inner craftsperson and creating whatever their minds dream up. But at the same time, every enthusiast knows how easy it is to get caught up in the joy of the process.

Like any art, you get super excited when starting a new project — burning with passion, hope, and expectation — only to see how it turns into a hilarious disaster! Yet, some people set out to go all the way and share their funny mishaps with everyone online. And here are the results — the internet has become packed with unfortunate handmade projects that probably looked great on paper but went way, way wrong.

Our craft-loving team here at Bored Panda has scoured the web to bring you a list of pictures that showcase the most memorable fails of the handmade world. So continue scrolling, upvote the best of these questionable gems, and be sure to share your own goofy blunders down below in the comments!

#1 Probably Should Have Said Something After The First One

Image source: CllrBattley

#2 The Pillow My Mom Made Me Really Ties The Room Together

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Kitty-Idaho

#3 My Sister Legitimately Tried To Paint A Picture Of Stevie Wonder For My Dad On His Birthday

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: SchrodingersTaint

#4 My Husband Said: “Stay Still. I’m Going Try To Draw You.” Then He Showed Me This. I Laughed So Hard I Almost Threw Up. Look At The Feet

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Inked_Chick

#5 This Clay Sculpture Fell Perfectly Flat On Its Face And Looks Not Happy About It

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Tefallio

#6 My Wife Knitted A Hat For Our Bull Terrier, But I Think It Works Better On The Whippet

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: SookHe

#7 My 4 Year Old Found Permanent Markers And Is So Proud That He Is Now Darth Maul

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: rdixonp

#8 My Boyfriend Painted Our Dog

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: hollyjacquelyn

#9 My Mum Tried To Make My Sister A Teddy Bear. I Present Quasimodo In Bear Form

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: JamesKitchin

#10 I Named Her Barry B. Benson

I realized 3 things while making this bee. 1) Don’t buy jumbo size yarn. 2) The magic ring is hard to do with jumbo size yarn. 3) Free-handing a project will get you drastically different results. She kinda looks like a bee and a caterpillar. 

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: JaylaReed2000

#11 Tried To Crochet My Mum A Frog And Everything Went Wrong

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: eilif__

#12 After Numerous Failed Projects, Finally A Success. A Slipper That Would Fit An Elephant. Now I Just Have To Acquire An Elephant

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: DaddyJMo1381

#13 Make A Beret But Fail So Marvelously It Makes You Look Like An Angry Mushroom From Mario

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: fizzingfleur

#14 I Took My Art Very Seriously In High School And Thought I Was Pretty Good. Looking Back At This Piece, I May Have Been In Denial

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: hvrock13

#15 All I Know Is That Somewhere Along The Line A Mistake Might Have Been Made

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: 9999monkeys

#16 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: erinflah1

#17 They Stand Up On Their Own.
i Have Brought Shame To My Knitting Name

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: roundinsquares

#18 I Tried To Paint My Girlfriend

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: EndlessCupsOfCoffee

#19 Some Interesting Face Paint I Had Done As A Child

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Valravni

#20 Clearing Out Some Old DVDs And Found This Custom Case I Hand-Crafted Myself

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: mundungous

#21 Cat Found A New Scratch Post In My Latest Portrait. Lesson Learned = Never Leave A Clay Portrait In The House With A Cat. Make A Good Horror Sculpture Though

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: rjjsculptor

#22 Clay Monstrosity

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: ImLaurenTheresa

#23 My Friend Got Married Yesterday And Was Gifted A Handmade Quilt

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Drawtaru

#24 My Friend Got His Dreads Cut Off, His Mom Turned Them Into A Cat Bed

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: reddit.com

#25 My Friend Just Knitted A Fox Cowell Hood. Expectations vs. Reality

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: vinni6, Thevelvetacorn

#26 Failed Rug. I Did Not Sew It On A Flat Surface So I Couldn’t See I Was Wrapping Each Round Too Tight, And Now It Won’t Lay Flat. At Least The Cat Likes It

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: fatmarmotknits

#27 So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: tr0picana

#28 Not All My Crafts Turn Out How I Imagine Them

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: striped_pigeon_embroidery

#29 DIY Cat Tent

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Penkinvaltaaja

#30 When You Find Out Yarn Weight And Needle Size Matter In A Pattern

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: OneEyedSara

#31 The First Sweater I Ever Made

I knew nothing about sizing and was so nervous it’d be too small so it ended up being HUGE, but also, the neck was so small I could barely squeeze my head into it. I’ve since taken this sweater apart and make a throw blanket I love with it. Live and learn!

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: rosy.stitches

#32 This Painting My Grandmother Copied

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Ok_Panic7480

#33 It Has Pockets. 38 Of Them

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Extempo

#34 My Daughter Says I Look Like I Should Be Singing In The Church Choir. My Second Attempt At A Dress, Second Fail

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: knit_the_resistance

#35 Condom Beanie? Top Is What I Made, Bottom Is What It’s Supposed To Be. Oops

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: sarahorwhatever

#36 I Made A Replica Of My Ear Out Of Boredom

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: conjureconzure

#37 I Tried Making My First Pair Of Pants Today. I Goofed, But The Result Was Hilarious (I Fixed Them And Finished)

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: midnitebrz

#38 My Grandmother Took Various Socks From My Laundry Basket And Sewed Them Into A Pair Of Tiny Rugs. I Have No Clue Why

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: zgreen13

#39 A Friend Of Mine Tried Painting A Rock Like The One She Saw Online

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Waterproof_soap

#40 I’m Known Far And Wide For My Incredible Sculpting Abilities. The Next Michelangelo, They Call Me. I Am A Play Dough Artiste And Joan Rivers (RIP) Is My Muse

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: megbeth_is_king

#41 These Blue Jeans Were My Favorite. However, Bleach Got On The Bottom Of It. Since I Had Left Over Fabric, I Got The Bright Idea To Create Bell Bottoms Out Of It

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: faithstjules

#42 My Wife Is A Talented Artist, So She Wanted To Make The White Owl Instead Of Buying It Pre-Made

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: go_green1

#43 She’s Taken Up Crocheting. I Have No Words

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Siberwulf

#44 First Time Trying To Make A Bunny Didn’t Turn Out The Way I Expected

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Twinkle_Twink

#45 Beanie Fail. Can You Tell This Is My First Time?

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: anonam0use

#46 What It Was Supposed To Look And What I Did Crocheted

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Garlenne

#47 Tried To Make A Hiding Place In A Book

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Beautiful_peony

#48 Tried A New Craft

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: WheredMyBjergo

#49 Fail: Beanie I Was Making, Apparently For A Cone Head. I Started Over After Pic

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: Nightblossom13

#50 Decided To Paint My PS3 Controller

50 Times People Failed At DIY So Badly, They Just Had To Share The Results Online

Image source: zwinky588

