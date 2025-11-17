65 Monday Memes To Make Your Monday A Little Less Miserable

After a weekend that seems too short, Monday shocks the system with alarms, traffic jams, and Friday’s leftover to-dos. The worst part: As much as we want to skip wretched Mondays, they’re inescapable. They come barreling in at top speed, and we can do nothing about it.
If you need more than motivational Monday quotes to fuel you for another Monday, consider pumping up those manic mornings with the morning jokes and funnies. The rib-ticklers may poke fun at your Monday madness, but at least they make you smile through it. Plus, they go perfectly well with your morning coffee.
Here, we’re adding a list of the funniest Monday memes to our roster of Monday jokes. Make them your alarm arsenal to jumpstart your week off on a fabulous note. Time to laugh those Monday blues away!
#1 The Long Week on Monday Mornings
Image source: QuicklyThisWay
#2 “You Are the Monday of My Life”
Image source: DrSaqlainSh
#3 Monday Work Mode
Image source: ICumCoffee
#4 Monday Dragging You Out of the Weekend
Image source: Mish_b
#5 Dolly’s Monday Mode
Image source: DollyParton
#6 “When Someone Asks If You Slept Well”
Image source: TinyOutten
#7 What People Do on Mondays
Image source: Public-Pervert
#8 “What About Second Sunday?”
Image source: JustinStewart91
#9 “Caffeine, You’re My Only Hope”
Image source: puffyyn
#10 “Battling the Alarm Gauntlet: Every Five Minutes Is a New Fight”
Image source: mootjuggler
#11 “From Bed to Existential Crisis”
Image source: BlackWingsBoy
#12 “When Your Monday 5 A.M. Alarm Goes Off”
Image source: MaatRolo
#13 The Monday Cat
Image source: Handy_Newman
#14 “What’s Your Alarm Type?”
Image source: ProdigalSon123456
#15 “It Must Be a Sign”
Image source: John-333
#16 A Wise Productivity Chart
Image source: Majestic_Department7
#17 The Pain of Existence
Image source: Anxious_neurons
#18 Monday Morning Meeting
Image source: geeksforgeeks
#19 “Practicing the ‘Work Cough’”
Image source: l19mxd
#20 Monday Morning Meltdown
Image source: kielly32
#21 Alarm Clock Countdown
Image source: rynemac357
#22 Muscles Gearing Up for Monday
Image source: HaruAndTheVOID
#23 “Smells Like Monday’s Problem”
Image source: goofy1237
#24 “Realizing Tomorrow is Monday is Never Easy”
Image source: Scorpion198705
#25 Sleeping Contest
Image source: hujassman
#26 Pre-Monday Game
Image source: MaxiqueBDE
#27 The Reality of Mondays
Image source: HaruAndTheVOID
#28 Monday Morning Sneaking Up on You
Image source: mondayyyyymood
#29 Mondays Are Pretty Heavy
Image source: derpykarrot1285
#30 Keep The Spare Tire Pic Handy
Image source: mihirmodi
#31 “What You Say vs What You Think”
#32 Monday Quashes Sunday’s Chill
Image source: Killmumger
#33 The Emotional Rollercoaster of Monday Mornings
Image source: Piehnat
#34 Monday: The Universal Equalizer We All Dread
Image source: mainbhiengineer
#35 Smiling Through Monday Pain
Image source: coachanaurban
#36 Wishin’ for “a Very Quick Monday”
Image source: StarLord_4969
#37 Monday Excuse
Image source: PopCulture2000s
#38 “Waking Up on Monday Morning”
Image source: StrangeClownRabbit
#39 “We Can Call It Moonday”
Image source: Gott_Partikel
#40 “From Weekend Vibes to Monday Reality”
Image source: SirBaconGod
#41 Monday Trashes Your Will to Live
Image source: CourseEffective6148
#42 “Monday Morning Meetings: My Coworkers vs. Me”
Image source: JackBrightScD
#43 Mondays Come Right When You’re Enjoying the Weekend
Image source: UnfunnyWatermelon469
#44 Monday vs Friday
Image source: SquareFickle9179
#45 Pending Monday Doom
Image source: Sad-Lengthiness3158
#46 “The Tragedy of Life”
Image source: sagarcasm
#47 Eyes on The Clock
Image source: namiupnorth
#48 Fueled for the Day
Image source: Regularschoolbus
#49 Body Clock Not on Track
Image source: praveeeen11
#50 When You Need a “Little Push”
Image source: tomhigham
#51 “Me on Monday”
Image source: jayythewave
#52 The Workday Stare
Image source: LuvYouLongTimeAgo
#53 Monday Morning’s Surprise
Image source: yodal-io
#54 From Friday Bliss to Monday Blues
Image source: frenzy3
#55 Mondays Can Destroy a Diet
Image source: mandy.joyride
#56 The Weekend Glory vs the Weekday Struggle
Image source: PrinterPaper18
#57 Sunday Hugs Turn into Monday Strangling
Image source: AskThePankazzzz
#58 “Need Help!”
Image source: Jin_Darkstar
#59 The Weekend Delusion
Image source: organic-floof
#60 When Your Boss Has No Chill
Image source: tigerColor
#61 Lunch Breaks on Mondays
Image source: Professional_Year
#62 Monday Question
Image source: LoKarloFollow
#63 That Emo in Me
Image source: HaramiParindey
#64 “Showing Up on Monday Be Like…”
Image source: airmississippi
#65 Friday Funkin’ vs Monday Misery
Image source: Mr_Obsidian_13
