65 Monday Memes To Make Your Monday A Little Less Miserable

After a weekend that seems too short, Monday shocks the system with alarms, traffic jams, and Friday’s leftover to-dos. The worst part: As much as we want to skip wretched Mondays, they’re inescapable. They come barreling in at top speed, and we can do nothing about it.
If you need more than motivational Monday quotes to fuel you for another Monday, consider pumping up those manic mornings with the morning jokes and funnies. The rib-ticklers may poke fun at your Monday madness, but at least they make you smile through it. Plus, they go perfectly well with your morning coffee. 
Here, we’re adding a list of the funniest Monday memes to our roster of Monday jokes. Make them your alarm arsenal to jumpstart your week off on a fabulous note. Time to laugh those Monday blues away!

#1 The Long Week on Monday Mornings

Image source: QuicklyThisWay

#2 “You Are the Monday of My Life”

Image source: DrSaqlainSh

#3 Monday Work Mode

Image source: ICumCoffee

#4 Monday Dragging You Out of the Weekend

Image source: Mish_b

#5 Dolly’s Monday Mode

Image source: DollyParton

#6 “When Someone Asks If You Slept Well”

Image source: TinyOutten

#7 What People Do on Mondays

Image source: Public-Pervert

#8 “What About Second Sunday?”

Image source: JustinStewart91

#9 “Caffeine, You’re My Only Hope”

Image source: puffyyn

#10 “Battling the Alarm Gauntlet: Every Five Minutes Is a New Fight”

Image source: mootjuggler

#11 “From Bed to Existential Crisis”

Image source: BlackWingsBoy

#12 “When Your Monday 5 A.M. Alarm Goes Off”

Image source: MaatRolo

#13 The Monday Cat

Image source: Handy_Newman

#14 “What’s Your Alarm Type?”

Image source: ProdigalSon123456

#15 “It Must Be a Sign”

Image source: John-333

#16 A Wise Productivity Chart

Image source: Majestic_Department7

#17 The Pain of Existence

Image source: Anxious_neurons

#18 Monday Morning Meeting

Image source: geeksforgeeks

#19 “Practicing the ‘Work Cough’”

Image source: l19mxd

#20 Monday Morning Meltdown

Image source: kielly32

#21 Alarm Clock Countdown

Image source: rynemac357

#22 Muscles Gearing Up for Monday

Image source: HaruAndTheVOID

#23 “Smells Like Monday’s Problem”

Image source: goofy1237

#24 “Realizing Tomorrow is Monday is Never Easy”

Image source: Scorpion198705

#25 Sleeping Contest

Image source: hujassman

#26 Pre-Monday Game

Image source: MaxiqueBDE

#27 The Reality of Mondays

Image source: HaruAndTheVOID

#28 Monday Morning Sneaking Up on You

Image source: mondayyyyymood

#29 Mondays Are Pretty Heavy

Image source: derpykarrot1285

#30 Keep The Spare Tire Pic Handy

Image source: mihirmodi

#31 “What You Say vs What You Think”

#32 Monday Quashes Sunday’s Chill

Image source: Killmumger

#33 The Emotional Rollercoaster of Monday Mornings

Image source: Piehnat

#34 Monday: The Universal Equalizer We All Dread

Image source: mainbhiengineer

#35 Smiling Through Monday Pain

Image source: coachanaurban

#36 Wishin’ for “a Very Quick Monday”

Image source: StarLord_4969

#37 Monday Excuse 

Image source: PopCulture2000s

#38 “Waking Up on Monday Morning”

Image source: StrangeClownRabbit

#39 “We Can Call It Moonday”

Image source: Gott_Partikel

#40 “From Weekend Vibes to Monday Reality”

Image source: SirBaconGod

#41 Monday Trashes Your Will to Live

Image source: CourseEffective6148

#42 “Monday Morning Meetings: My Coworkers vs. Me”

Image source: JackBrightScD

#43 Mondays Come Right When You’re Enjoying the Weekend

Image source: UnfunnyWatermelon469

#44 Monday vs Friday 

Image source: SquareFickle9179

#45 Pending Monday Doom

Image source: Sad-Lengthiness3158

#46 “The Tragedy of Life”

Image source: sagarcasm

#47 Eyes on The Clock

Image source: namiupnorth

#48 Fueled for the Day

Image source: Regularschoolbus

#49 Body Clock Not on Track

Image source: praveeeen11

#50 When You Need a “Little Push”

Image source: tomhigham

#51 “Me on Monday”

Image source: jayythewave

#52 The Workday Stare

Image source: LuvYouLongTimeAgo

#53 Monday Morning’s Surprise

Image source: yodal-io

#54 From Friday Bliss to Monday Blues

Image source: frenzy3

#55 Mondays Can Destroy a Diet

Image source: mandy.joyride

#56 The Weekend Glory vs the Weekday Struggle

Image source: PrinterPaper18

#57 Sunday Hugs Turn into Monday Strangling

Image source: AskThePankazzzz

#58 “Need Help!”

Image source: Jin_Darkstar

#59 The Weekend Delusion

Image source: organic-floof

#60 When Your Boss Has No Chill

Image source: tigerColor

#61 Lunch Breaks on Mondays

Image source: Professional_Year

#62 Monday Question

Image source: LoKarloFollow

#63 That Emo in Me

Image source: HaramiParindey

#64 “Showing Up on Monday Be Like…”

Image source: airmississippi

#65 Friday Funkin’ vs Monday Misery

Image source: Mr_Obsidian_13

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
