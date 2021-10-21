10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Chucky TV Series

It’s been more than 30 years since Chucky was introduced to the world. During that time, the psychotic doll has unleashed his terror in eight movies, two short films, and a video game. He has even made some comic book appearances. Now the Child’s Play franchise has officially been brought to the small screen. The new Chucky TV series, which airs on SyFy and the USA Network, brings Chucky back in full force and he’s ready to wreak havoc on a whole new cast of people. This time, however, the new format will allow viewers to see a different side of Chucky and it’s going to be one of his wildest rides yet. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chucky the TV series.
1. The Show Is Filmed In Canada
Even though the Child’s Play franchise started in the United States, our neighbors to the north have provided the setting for the latest installment. Chucky was filmed in various locations throughout Toronto although the show is actually set in New Jersey. Filming took place between March and August of 2021.
2. You Can Follow The Series On Social Media
The internet is one of the things that has changed drastically since Chucky made his debut. Although the internet existed in 1988 when the first movie was released, it was nothing like it is today. These days, people love being able to keep up with their favorite shows online and social media has made it easier than ever before. Fans will be pleased to know that Chucky has official pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
3. Chucky Is Voiced By The Same Actor As The Movies
Some of the things about the Chucky series may be different than the movies, but one of the things that have remained the same is Chucky’s voice. The character in the series is voiced by Brad Dourif who has been the voice of Chucky since the franchise began.
4. The Show Is A Sequel To Cult Of Chucky
The Chucky TV series doesn’t exist in a universe of its own. It is actually is meant to be a follow-up to the 2017 movie, Cult of Chucky. Unfortunately, that movie turned out to be a pretty big dud at the box office, but hopefully, the show will be able to give the story some additional momentum.
5. The Show Brings Together Plot Lines Within The Franchise
Since there have been so many movies in the Child’s Play franchise, there have also been lots of unanswered questions over the years. However, the series seeks to answer some of those questions by bringing some of the storylines together. One of the major questions the series will address is the confusion surrounding Tiffany/Jennifer Tilly in the movie Seed of Chucky.
6. Fans Will See Some Familiar Faces
Brad Dourif isn’t the only Child’s Play veteran who will be returning in the TV series. The cast will also include people like Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif. At the same time, however, there will also be plenty of new faces who bring something special to their roles on the show.
7. The Show Provides More Insight Into Chucky’s Backstory
If you’ve ever wanted to know more about Chucky’s history, that time has finally come. According to Den of Geek, the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini, said,”Fans have been asking a lot of questions about Chucky’s origins ever since he first appeared in ’88. How did he become a killer in the first place? How did he come to dabble in voodoo? I think people will find all of that stuff really interesting”.
8. Chucky’s New Owner Is Gay
In the TV series, Chucky’s new owner is a 14-year-old boy named Zackary Arthur. Like the rest of the owners Chucky has had in the past, Zackary is dealing with a lot including being bullied at school. The fact that he is gay only makes things more challenging for him. His inability to fit in with his peers makes him the perfect target to be manipulated by Chucky.
9. People Are Loving The Series So Far
There’s no denying the fact that the Child’s Play franchise is legendary, but not all of the movies have been good. Needless to say, many people were skeptical when they heard that there was going to be a Chucky TV series. However, the show has gotten great reviews so far from fans and critics.
10. There’s No Word On A Second Season
Chucky is off to a very strong start, but there hasn’t been any news regarding the show’s renewal. That being said, there are already a lot of people who are hoping for another season of the show. The network will likely want to take some time to look at the ratings before making a decision in either direction.