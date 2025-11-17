5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

Hey, everybody!
Below are my bags, embroidered and hand-sewn by me.
The idea to create such bags was born to me more than 12 years ago when I was a fan of sculptures and was very upset that such beauty couldn’t be carried around, but better on myself.
Creating classic felt sculptures with embroidery was not a success, and somehow my own style, which you see below, was born all by itself.
The first samples of such handbags take forever – from idea to realization in reality can take a whole year.
The stages of creation include sketches, development of patterns and embroidery schemes, working off sometimes dozens of samples of one bag, a lot of mistakes and imperfections, and at the end it is born – the one I dreamed of.
I almost forgot: the selection of the necessary materials can also take forever, but lately, I just buy tons of all the materials that I like – of course, it is very very very very costly, but I do not spare any money for such beauty.
I work in a mixed technique of 2D and 3D embroidery.
All designs are developed by me.
I hope you will like it.
More info: bearpile.com
#1 Hand-Embroidered Pomegranate Purse
#2 Hand-Embroidered Chameleon Purse
#3 Hand-Embroidered Handbag With Whales
#4 Hand-Embroidered Handbag
#5 Hand-Embroidered Panda Bag
