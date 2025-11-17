5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

by

Hey, everybody!

Below are my bags, embroidered and hand-sewn by me.

The idea to create such bags was born to me more than 12 years ago when I was a fan of sculptures and was very upset that such beauty couldn’t be carried around, but better on myself.

Creating classic felt sculptures with embroidery was not a success, and somehow my own style, which you see below, was born all by itself.

The first samples of such handbags take forever – from idea to realization in reality can take a whole year.

The stages of creation include sketches, development of patterns and embroidery schemes, working off sometimes dozens of samples of one bag, a lot of mistakes and imperfections, and at the end it is born – the one I dreamed of.

I almost forgot: the selection of the necessary materials can also take forever, but lately, I just buy tons of all the materials that I like – of course, it is very very very very costly, but I do not spare any money for such beauty.

I work in a mixed technique of 2D and 3D embroidery.

All designs are developed by me.

I hope you will like it.

More info: bearpile.com

#1 Hand-Embroidered Pomegranate Purse

5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

#2 Hand-Embroidered Chameleon Purse

5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

#3 Hand-Embroidered Handbag With Whales

5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

#4 Hand-Embroidered Handbag

5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

#5 Hand-Embroidered Panda Bag

5 Of My Hand-Embroidered Bags That Can Take Up To A Year To Make

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If You’re A Cat Owner, These Comics By Lingvistov Might Be Very Relatable To You (50 Best Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
“Awful People”: Massive Support For Sentencing Of Military Men Who Cut Paddington Bear Statue
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Vets Reveal What Pets Do Right Before Death, And It’s A Must-Read For Every Pet Owner
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Best Friend Quit Her Job To Make This Amazing Handcrafted Stools
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People In This Online Thread Shared Their Weirdest Dreams, Here Are 49 Of The Most Uncanny Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Conveniently “Forgets” About His Marriage To Wife, Fiancée Horrified After Finding Out
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.