Hey Pandas, What Are Some Books You Recommend Reading?

This is for recommending books for people who might wanna start a new book/series.
#1
A very popular one, Percy Jackson! One of my all time favorites!
Or Lunar Chronicals. Sifi, fairy tale, perfection. SoOOoo good
#2
Six of Crows. You’ve probably read it but it’s so good I love it.
The house on the cerulean sea; people are gonna kill me for saying this but imo it’s even better than six of crows and six of crows is god tier for me. This book is my soul
Cemetery boys; I mostly like it because it’s a really cute trans gay romance and I am trans and gay, but it is really cute!
The gilded wolves; not as good as the firs trow, but still very enjoyable. The ending of the trilogy felt a bit forced though.
These rebel waves; very very good! I liked this one a ton and although I just finished the series, is probably up there in my favourite books.
I’ll comment on this with any more if I remember them. All of these are found family and at least a little bit queer btw
#3
I got into the Artemis Fowl book series last winter and read each book about a hundred times. It’s a magical realism sort of book, there’s seven in the series and they are written by Eoin Colfer.
#4
“Snow Crash” By Neil Stephenson. Long before everyone else, this book helped create the “cyberpunk” genre of science fiction.
Other must reads:
“Hogfather” by Sir Terry Pratchett
“The Mists of Avalon” by Marion Zimmer Bradley
“Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman
#5
“Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. It is legit the cutest book ever! It’s based off a webcomic. :)
#6
The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman
#7
SKULDUGGERY PLEASANT: It’s a perfect blend of horror, thriller and everything you need in a book.
#8
If you’re into Horror then I’d recommend Brian Keene. Even though his earlier work is better than the latest publications imo. “The Rising “, “City of the Dead”, “Dead Sea” or “Earthworm Gods” are very good.
#9
If you like fantasy then you should read the Stormlight Archives by Brandon Sanderson. It’s super good.
#10
Stardust by Neil Gaiman
#11
the three times lucky series is really good and highly recommend it
#12
If you’re into historical fiction, I like Simon Scarrow & Conn Iggulden books.
I prefer their writing style to Bernard Cornwell, but he’s worth a read too.
#13
DANCE OF THIEVES!!
it’s such a good book with everyone’s favorite love trope, enemies to lovers. it’s set in a fantasy world with our main characters kazi and jase. kazi is a guard for the queen while jase is the king of a kingdom. kazi is sent to murder him and let’s say that plan gets a little derailed ;)
#14
Amulet for sure. It takes some time to get into it, but it’s really good.
#15
Throne of Glass by Sarah J Maas
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas
Crescent City by Sarah J Maas
(If you can’t tell, I love this author. I recommend reading these series in this order because they build on each other in lore and crossovers.)
Legend by Marie Lu
Soul of the Blade by Brenda Pierson
Caraval by Stephanie Garber
#16
any books by sharon m. draper, or kimberly brubaker bradley. the land of stories is a good fantasy series, and the inheritance games is good as well.
#17
Children of Blood and Bone
Children of Virtue and Vengeance
Both are by Tomi Adeyemi, they are fantasy with West African roots and I cannot do justice to how great of a job she did.
#18
Aiden Thomas! He wrote the books Cemetery Boys, Lost In The Never Woods, and The Sunbearer Trials. All of them are amazing!
#19
Little House on the Prairie, the whole series. It’s a good series for families to read or listen to together. Easy enough to read depending on age or grade. 😁
#20
im going to take it back with some older books.
To Kill a Mockingbird. I know a lot of kids read it at school and it might have put them of it, but believe me its one of the most emotional, truthful and gripping books i have ever read.
P.G Wodehouse books, especially Jeeves and Wooster. wodehouse was a British comic author who wrote nearly 100 books, they are really funny and relaxing. if you struggle with anxious thoughts, these books can really calm you down.
less calming reads are 1984, by george orwell. Its really food for thought, and the protagonists are not perfect. It is a little old fashioned, but still hits home to this day. IS NOT RECCOMENDED FOR YOUNGER READERS! it gets very violent!
btw all of the books and series mentioned have tv/film versions, so you might want to watch them before reading the books themselves.
Honorable mentions: Jane Eyre, Frankenstein, the canterbury tales
#21
Anything by Margaret Owen. Little Thieves is my favorite book of all time! Also Lobizona (forget the author), Fledgeling (again forgot author), and Iron Widow. Oh! And anything/everything by Terry Pratchett.
#22
A Duet for Home by Karina Yan Glaser. Its about kids living in a homeless shelter in New York. It doesn’t sugarcoat the way people treat those who were struggling and I was immediately attached to these characters. 10/10
#23
Coraline
#24
The Skulduggery Pleasant Series, there amazing with a perfect blwnd of horror, humor, and fantasy there by Derek Landy
#25
Warrior cats by Erin Hunter, it’s a series about cats who live in clans/groups in the wild. I loove these books! Especially the super editions!
#26
“They Called Me A Lioness” by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri
#27
If you wanna read some historical fiction, give the High Seas trilogy by Ian Lawrence a try. I believe the chronological order is The Wreckers, The Smugglers, then the Buccaneers.
#28
The Chronicles of Narnia.
The Pilgrim’s Progress.
Jane Eyre.
#29
Heartstopper by Alice Oseman.
#30
Infected trilogy by Scott Sigler is one of my all time favorites. Earthcore and it’s sequel Mt Fitzroy by Scott Sigler are amazing.
#31
Blue Moon Rising by Simon R Green
Circus by Alistair MacLean
The Iron Ring by Lloyd Alexander
The Fifth Elephant by Terry Pratchett
#32
If you like some serious reading – The Trilogy of Desire by Theodore Dreiser; if you’re into “classical” fantasy – The Sword of Truth by Terry Goodkind; if you’re into adventure fantasy and like unusual characters – Gentleman B*st*rd Sequence by Scott Lynch (* stands for letter “a” here, don’t know if this word is appropriate for BP), and all the books from The Realm of Elderlings by Robin Hobb.
#33
The Vanderbeekers of 141st street! Literally awesome. And, Primrose railway children – always a big hit!
#34
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
#35
Iliad & The Odyssey, Stanley Lombardo translation. Easy to understand why this tale keeps being told when it’s this exciting. //
Sherlock Holmes from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Short stories, so many, full of logic and manners. //
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. Reads slightly differently to the TV and movie scripts — it’s better! And additional books that came after. Makes you question everyone’s sanity.
#36
‘I’m Glad my Mom Died’ by Jeannette McCurdy. I am not glad my Mom is dead but I related to much of her relationship with her mother. Relationships are always complicated and though you love someone, you forgive them, there is still pain and memories of things that should have been different.
#37
– Coo by Kaela Noel
– Harry Potter by JK Rowling
– Unplugged by Gordan Korman
– The Cousins by Karen McManus (warning: lot’s of foul language!)
#38
Terry Pratchett – The Discworld series,
Ursula K. Le Guin – The Earthsea series,
Douglas Adams – Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe “trilogy” of five books,
C J Sansom – Matthew Shardlake Series and
Stephen King – The Shining (the book, not not the film!)
#39
Libriomancer by Jim C. Hines – Fantasy, 1st in series about magic based in books.
Beholder’s Eye by Julie Czerneda – Sci-fi, 1st in series about the last of a shape-shifting race trying to survive in a universe that thinks her species are evil monsters.
The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King – Mystery, historic, 1st in a series about a young woman who befriends an older, retired neighbor only to find out he’s THE Mr. Holmes.
The Silver Metal Lover by Tanith Lee – Sci-fi, rebelling against your wealthy family with an unsuitable lover is cliche, sure, but what about when it’s an android, who’s been recalled for acting a bit too human?
Sunshine by Robin McKinley – Fantasy, a baker uncovers her magical heritage.
Crocodile on the Sandbank by Elizabeth Peters – Mystery, historical, 1st in a series about a woman who inherits wealth and decides to travel, discovers twin passions for Ancient Egypt and amateur detecting.
Bellwether by Connie Willis – Sci-fi, scientists competing for research funding find unusual connections between their studies.
All excellent.
#40
I like sci-fi, urban fantasy, fantasy and anything similar including paranormal fantasy, some many good books, but here’s a few that kept me glued to the book.
John P Logsdon – The PPD series (currently reading the Netherworld series)
Wendy W**g – The Witches of Palmetto Point series
C. J. Pinard – Enchanted Immortal series
Dima Zales – Sasha Urban series
Any other book along this categories keeps me glued and for the ones that like more saucy reading the Lingerie and Buttons series by Penelope Sky.
#41
Gideon the 9th by Tamsyn Muir! A thoroughly addictive murder/magical mystery set in the world of space traveling Necromancers. Great world building and characters.
#42
Body Rides by Richard Laymon and The Cat Who Walks Through Walls by Robert A. Heinlein.
Body Rides har a truly excellent persona description. The Cat is just an amazing SciFi book by one of the greatest.
#43
I mostly read comics now but I don’t think that’s what u meant. So a good BOOK I recommend is Anxious People. It’s a fiction comedy book and it’s really good. It’s about a bank robber who accidentally robs a cashless bank then ends up taking hostages but everyone is an idiot. It’s pretty good. I also recommend The Cousins. It’s a suspenseful mystery about a rich family being cut off from their fortune and stuff. Both are really good and I recommend both.
#44
“Fool on the hill” by Matt Ruff. I was first introduced to it by a classmate when I was 15 or 16 years old and I can’t even guess how many times I read this book since. It’s kind of a fairly tale, kind of fantasy, kind of love story, kind of horror story and it has lot of action AND humor in it.
#45
Thrawn by Timothy Zahn
Tales from the Cafe by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
House of Many Ways by Diana Wynne Jones
I’d Rather Be Reading by Anne Bogel
The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis
#46
You might have read these books but I do recommend these
ANY RICK RIORDAN BOOK
The Hunger Games Trilogy
The Game of Thrones series
A long way to a small angry planet.
#47
I recommend “The Modern Javascript Tutorial” by Ilya Kantor. If you want to feel how hell feels like, then learn JavaScript.
That, or you can read:
01. The whole “Five Find-Outers and Dog” series by Enid Blyton.
02. Goosebumps series.
03. Give Yourself Goosebumps series.
04. Fear series.
05. Hardy Boys series.
06. “Half-Girlfriend” by Chetan Bhagat.
#48
Dragonriders of Pern series by Ann McCaffrey. Great fantasy/science fiction series. Started reading her books in the early 80’s, and continue to do so today. Undfortunately, she recently died, but her son has continued her Dragonriders series.
Her Crystal Singer series is also good, as is her Rowan series.
#49
Have you read a good girls guide to murder? One of us is lying is also really good, and Heartstopper is nice!
#50
Illuminae (book 1 of illuminae files) Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff. YA sci-fi
Kady tries to find out what is happening while the world falls to pieces around her (this is a slight exaggeration). Written in epistolary format. Probably my favourite book series at the moment. Don’t read it as an e-book, it isn’t quite the same.
Aurora Rising (book 1 of Aurora Cycle) Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff. YA sci-fi.
Tyler’s own heroism leaves him with the dregs of the academy. Worse is Aurora, who he rescued, who might start a war a couple million years in the making. It’s up to them to stop it.
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline. dystopian sci-fi (maybe YA too).
When the eccentric maker of the world’s biggest ever game dies without a heir, he leaves his inheritance up for grabs. The story documents Wade Watts, a boy with nothing, who is doing his best to win the competition. I don’t really recommend Ready Player Two.
Anthony Horowitz. Mostly YA action/detective novels.
Alex Rider: a teenage boy gets recruited into MI6 after the death of his uncle.
Diamond Brothers: Funny stories about two brothers trying to solve mysteries.
Sherlock Holmes: Also really great.
Rick Riordan. YA Action/mythology novels.
He has created a whole other universe with Greek gods, Roman gods, Egyptian gods, and Norse gods. Sometimes with crossovers between ‘series’. I recommend all of them. (Also the new one, Daughter of the Deep)
Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. Dystopian Sci-fi.
Katniss Everdeen lives in a world where, every year, 24 boys and girls, aged 12-18, need to fight to the death, until only one remains.
Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy. Fantasy/thriller, with great one liners.
Not too sure how to describe the book. It features a talking skeleton though.
Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. Comedy & sci-fi.
One Thursday lunchtime, the planet is blown up. From there follows a wild adventure featuring depressed robots, a 3 armed two headed person (who happens to be president), and a mind boggling number of ways to get killed.
Nevermoor by Jessica Townsend. Young YA/kids. Fantasy/adventure.
Morrigan crow is fated to die. Until an eccentric ginger person appears in a walking spider to whisk her away to a country which she didn’t know existed. But cheating death was the easy part.
The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart. Young YA/kids. An adventure novel.
4 incredibly gifted kids need to go undercover, to find out why the world is so crazy. (Slightly exaggerated).
Harry Potter (and all the companion books) by J.K. Rowling. Young YA/kids fantasy & adventure.
I think it speaks for itself. I’ve read this book ~8 times over a 4 year period.
Maze Runner by James Dashner. YA dystopian sci-fi.
Thomas wakes up in a lift, but can’t remember anything except his name. He is surrounded with other boys who also couldn’t remember anything. They are stuck at the centre of a giant maze, filled with monsters. And the only way out, is through.
The second and third books are okay.
Eye of Minds by James Dashner. YA sci-fi.
Michael is one of the best gamers in the VirtNet. When another gamer starts keeping people hostage inside the VirtNet, it’s up to him and his friends to stop him.
13th reality series by James Dashner.
I read this book quite a while ago, and can’t really remember what it is about, but I believe I enjoyed it.
The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin. YA mystery.
Another person dies without a heir and leaves their inheritance up for grabs. Who is smart enough to solve the riddle?
Animal Farm and 1984 by George Orwell. Animal Farm is historical Fiction, it is an allegory for the USSR.
1984: dystopian fiction. A world where you every action is being noted down, and even thoughts can betray you.
Seinlanguage by Jerry Seinfeld. It’s a joke book.
Neil Flambé and the Marco Polo murders (book one of Neil Flambé capers) by Kevin Sylvester. Young YA/kids.
A 14 year old world class chef with a side hustle
#51
I recommend zee flies it good for girls. The Zee Files is a story about Mackenzie Blue, who relocates to the UK and thereby experiences a new culture, makes new friends, and faces the realities of long-distance friendships.
#52
The Bible. Cuz yall need some Jesus!
#53
“michael and jennas christian domestic discipline marriage ” by leena darking
In “jenas punishment spanking” jennas upset that michael booked a karribeen getaway out of the blue, so he spanks her for it
in “jennas reminder spanking,” jenna doesn’t actually do anything wrong, but michael still spanks her for it!
great book love it!!
Follow Us