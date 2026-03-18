Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Art does not usually stop at the edge of the canvas, and Andrew Scott has built an entire practice around proving that point. The contemporary conceptual artist is known for works that quite literally “escape the frame,” turning broken glass, split borders, and altered structures into part of the story itself. Instead of treating the frame as a limit, Scott uses it as an extension of the artwork, making his subjects seem as if they are stepping out, pushing through, or reshaping the space around them.
That playful but precise approach has helped Scott’s work capture massive attention online, with his viral frame experiments earning more than a billion views across social media. A self-taught artist, he has become especially known for his shattered-glass technique and for creating pieces that feel both illusionistic and sculptural at once. By breaking artistic conventions in such a physical way, Scott explores themes like loneliness, curiosity, escapism, and empowerment, inviting viewers to look at framed art not as something fixed and distant, but as something alive, restless, and impossible to contain.
Andrew shares his process on social media, so we highly recommend checking out his content to see how he uses basic tools and household items in unique ways to shape and create his art pieces.
More info: Instagram | andrewscottart.com
#1 “The Drop”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#2 “I’m Sorry”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#3 “Umbrella”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#4 “Firework”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#5 “Hold Tight”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#6 “Shattered”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#7 “Tug Of War Part II”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#8 “Stomp”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#9 “Firelight”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#10 “Stitch”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#11 “Drippy”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#12 “Airplanes”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#13 “Torn”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#14 “Stepping Stone”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#15 “Smash”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#16 “Tear Down”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#17 “Leap”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#18 “Hide And Seek”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#19 “Fore”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#20 “Escape”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#21 “Push”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#22 “The Cut”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#23 “Love Letters”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#24 “Christmas Lights”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#25 “The Axe”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#26 “Splash”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#27 “Lift”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#28 “Jump”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#29 “Dig”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#30 “Expand”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#31 “Off-Kilter”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#32 “Backfire”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#33 “Catch”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#34 “The Gap”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#35 “The Window”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#36 “Catch”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#37 “Suspended”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#38 “Snow Angel”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#39 “Snow Angel Part II”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#40 “Fixer Upper”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#41 “The Escape Part II”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#42 “The Wire”
Image source: Andrew Scott
#43 “The Grape Thief”
Image source: Andrew Scott
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