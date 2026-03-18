Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

by

Art does not usually stop at the edge of the canvas, and Andrew Scott has built an entire practice around proving that point. The contemporary conceptual artist is known for works that quite literally “escape the frame,” turning broken glass, split borders, and altered structures into part of the story itself. Instead of treating the frame as a limit, Scott uses it as an extension of the artwork, making his subjects seem as if they are stepping out, pushing through, or reshaping the space around them.

That playful but precise approach has helped Scott’s work capture massive attention online, with his viral frame experiments earning more than a billion views across social media. A self-taught artist, he has become especially known for his shattered-glass technique and for creating pieces that feel both illusionistic and sculptural at once. By breaking artistic conventions in such a physical way, Scott explores themes like loneliness, curiosity, escapism, and empowerment, inviting viewers to look at framed art not as something fixed and distant, but as something alive, restless, and impossible to contain.

Andrew shares his process on social media, so we highly recommend checking out his content to see how he uses basic tools and household items in unique ways to shape and create his art pieces.

More info: Instagram | andrewscottart.com

#1 “The Drop”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#2 “I’m Sorry”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#3 “Umbrella”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#4 “Firework”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#5 “Hold Tight”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#6 “Shattered”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#7 “Tug Of War Part II”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#8 “Stomp”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#9 “Firelight”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#10 “Stitch”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#11 “Drippy”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#12 “Airplanes”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#13 “Torn”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#14 “Stepping Stone”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#15 “Smash”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#16 “Tear Down”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#17 “Leap”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#18 “Hide And Seek”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#19 “Fore”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#20 “Escape”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#21 “Push”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#22 “The Cut”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#23 “Love Letters”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#24 “Christmas Lights”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#25 “The Axe”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#26 “Splash”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#27 “Lift”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#28 “Jump”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#29 “Dig”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#30 “Expand”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#31 “Off-Kilter”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#32 “Backfire”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#33 “Catch”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#34 “The Gap”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#35 “The Window”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#36 “Catch”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#37 “Suspended”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#38 “Snow Angel”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#39 “Snow Angel Part II”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#40 “Fixer Upper”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#41 “The Escape Part II”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#42 “The Wire”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

#43 “The Grape Thief”

Andrew Scott Creates Art That ‘Refuses’ To Stay Inside The Frame (43 Pics)

Image source: Andrew Scott

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Is It A Unicorn?”: Zoo Officials Stumped By “Mysterious Winged And Horned Creature” Caught On Camera
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
21 ‘Extra Fabulous Comics’ That Poke Fun At The Stupidity Of Random Things In Life (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Times People Took The Internet By Surprise With Their Fabulous Halloween Decorations (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Help This Giraffe Leave The Zoo & Visit Places Around Your Home
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“A Hill I Will Die On”: Twitter User Speaks Out Against Unpaid Internships For Students, Sparks A Discussion Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cartoonist Draws Himself In 100 Different Cartoon Styles, And The Result Is Unbelievably Spot On
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025