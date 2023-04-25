7 TV Shows That Were Revived After Cancellation

There are few things as disheartening as the cancellation of fan-favorite TV shows, leaving viewers with unanswered questions and an insatiable craving for more? Fortunately, in the ever-evolving landscape of television, several shows that were once thought to be gone forever have been given a new lease on life. With the resurgence of streaming platforms and the fervent dedication of passionate fan bases, several TV shows have been successfully revived after cancellation, much to the delight of viewers.
In this article, we will take a look at some of the TV shows revived After cancellation. From cult classics to fan-favorite series, these TV shows prove that sometimes, cancellation is not the end, but rather a new beginning. Let’s dive in and explore the shows that rose from the ashes and made a triumphant comeback.
1. Community
The sitcom was created by Dan Harmon and began airing in September 2009 on NBC. Due to poor ratings, it was canclled after its fifth season in April 2014. A rallying cry of “Six Seasons and a movie!” from Community fans on social media became a reality when the comedy series was revived for a sixth season on the streaming platform Yahoo! Screen. The show follows a group of misfit students at a community college as they navigate hilarious and absurd situations. The show’s revival was a testament to the passionate fan base that kept the show’s spirit alive and proved that community truly does matter.
2. Nashville
Originally airing from 2012 to 2016, this country music-themed drama series was canceled by ABC after four seasons. However, thanks to a passionate fan base and a deal with CMT (Country Music Television), Nashville was revived for a fifth season, which aired from 2016 to 2017. Nashville starred Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton as two rival country singers who battle for stardom in the country music scene. The show’s compelling storylines, memorable performances, and catchy original songs resonated with fans, and the revival allowed the show to give its characters and storylines a proper send-off.
3. Veronica Mars
This popular teen noir mystery TV show aired from 2004 to 2007 but was cancelled after its third season but later received two revivals. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign fueled by fan support, Veronica Mars returned in 2014 with a feature film. The show was then revived once again in 2019 with a fourth season on Hulu, allowing fans to catch up with the witty and resourceful private investigator, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell). The series also starred Percy Daggs III, Teddy Dunn, Jason Dohring, and Sydney Tamiia Poitier.
4. Clone High
The animated satirical comedy series was canceled by MTV after one season due to the controversy surrounding its depiction of historical figures. The show featured cloned versions of Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, and Mahatma Gandhi, as teenagers attending a high school in a modern-day setting. The show’s irreverent and satirical take on these historical figures, coupled with its use of sensitive and potentially offensive subject matter, led to backlash and protests from various groups.
However, the show gained a cult following and was brought back to life by the streaming platform Tubi, which announced a reboot of the series in 2020. The comeback kept faith with the show’s unique blend of humor and social commentary for a new generation of viewers.
5. Designated Survivor
The political thriller drama was originally canceled in May 2018 by ABC after two seasons but was picked up by Netflix for a third season. The show follows a low-level cabinet member who becomes President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the Capitol during the State of the Union address. The revival on Netflix allowed the show to continue exploring the complexities of politics and power in the modern era. The series starred Kiefer Sutherland, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, Adan Canto, and LaMonica Garrett amongst others.
6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
This critically acclaimed police procedural comedy was initially canceled by FOX after five seasons but was quickly picked up by NBC for a sixth season. The show follows a diverse group of detectives as they police the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD. The revival on NBC allowed the cancelled TV show to continue its tradition of combining humor with important social issues, such as representation and police reform, while also providing closure for its dedicated fan base.
7. Lucifer
Originally airing on FOX from 2016 to 2018, this fantasy police procedural TV show was cancelled after its third season, much to the disappointment of its devoted fan base. Luckily, the show was saved by Netflix for a fourth season, which was followed by subsequent seasons. The show revolves around the devil himself, who takes a vacation from hell and opens a nightclub in Los Angeles while also assisting the LAPD in solving crimes. The revival on Netflix allowed the cancelled TV show to further explore its unique blend of mythology, crime-solving, and dark humor, and it has since gained a devoted following.
