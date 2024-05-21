General Hospital Actor, Jay Pickett, Dead at 60

Renowned General Hospital actor Jay Pickett died on July 30, 2021. He was 60 years of age. He died of a sudden heart attack while filming the Western movie, Treasure Valley, which he also wrote.
According to fellow actor and producer Jim Heffel, Pickett died “sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer” while preparing to shoot a scene. The news rocked the entertainment world, with both fans and colleagues of the actor shocked and saddened by his untimely passing. So, in honor of his name, let’s break down the incredible life and career of Jay Pickett.
The Early Days of Jay Pickett
Jay Pickett was born on February 10, 1961, in Spokane, Washington, USA. He began his acting career in the late 1980s, landing his first role in a 1987 episode of the popular American comedy-drama series Rags to Riches. This small but significant start paved the way for Pickett to make his mark in smaller roles on various TV shows, including Dragnet, China Beach, and Matlock. However, it was his subsequent breakthrough in the soap opera world that truly catapulted him to stardom.
How Jay Pickett Became a Staple in American Soap Operas
After years of building his career as a supporting actor, Jay Pickett made a significant impact in the world of soap operas with his memorable role as Chip Lakin in Days of Our Lives. His character’s 34-episode arc between 1991 and 1992 left a lasting impression on fans, cementing Pickett’s status as a beloved actor in the genre. However, it was his subsequent stint on Port Charles that truly solidified his reputation as a talented soap opera actor. Pickett’s portrayal of Frank Scanlon from 1997 to 2003 showcased his range and versatility, as he navigated a wide range of storylines. He then made his return to daytime television in 2006, initially appearing as Lorenzo Alcazar on General Hospital before returning as a recurring guest star in October 2007 as David Harper. Throughout his journey, Pickett proved to be a fan favorite, earning a permanent place in the hearts of soap opera enthusiasts.
Jay Pickett Also Shined Outside of Television
After leaving General Hospital in 2008, Jay Pickett starred in episodes of acclaimed series like Dexter, Desperate Housewives, and The Mentalist. However, his passion and focus soon switched to movies, exploring a medium he never really had a chance to before with being a soap opera regular. Pickett starred in an array of low-budget movies that many would consider B-movies. Amongst these movies, he shined best in his Western roles. To that, his formative years as an actor quickly became synonymous with the Western genre. He starred in movies like Heart of the Gun, Last Shoot Out, and Catch a Bullet, the latter of which was dedicated to his memory upon release, as reported by Deadline. Before his passing, he tried his hand at writing his own Western, the aforementioned Treasure Valley, which ultmately served as his final ever role.
Tributes Flooded in After His Passing
Being an actor that worked across all mediums, Jay Pickett worked with many people, and touched the lives of a great deal of them. His fellow producer and frequent collaborator Travis Mills (director or Treasure Valley) wrote a heartfelt statement after his passing. He wrote: “Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy. He was doing what he loved: Acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.” Although his death was extremely sad, Mills’ statement holds a lot of water, as Pickett was an expert roper and western rider as well as an accomplished actor and writer.
Three weeks after his death, Pickett’s name was honored by General Hospital via a silent tribute at the end of an episode. The touching tribute showed a photo of Pickett alongside the words, “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett.” After this, a celebration of Pickett’s life took place on Friday August 20, 2021 at the Nampa Civic Center in Nampa, Idaho, and was broadcast through the Nampa Funeral Home website for fans to pay their respects. Jay Pickett is survived by his wife and three children. Want to read more about General Hospital stars who have sadly passed? Here is our tribute to iconic soap star Robyn Bernard, who starred on General Hospital between 1984 and 1990.