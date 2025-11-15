I Created A 252-Page Book Based On The Faces I See Around Myself

by

Do you see faces everywhere? Or clouds shaped like animals?

The term for this is called Pareidolia. It’s the tendency to perceive a familiar, meaningful image in a random or ambiguous pattern.

I find objects that resemble faces, illustrate them into characters, and write little stories for them.

I self-published a 252-page hardcover coffee table book filled with a bunch of these creations. The book itself is a face with a mouth inside, so you always have someone to talk to.

The book is in a format where you can flip to any page and enjoy it. There is no story timeline. Each page is its own experience.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering the book, you can visit here. (Ships Nov. 7, 2021.)

Or follow me on Instagram linked below!

More info: thefaceswithinplaces.com | Instagram

An old phone looking like royalty and a styrofoam to-go box monster

Measuring tape resembling a cat, and a monster fanny pack

Prologue explaining the book and an awkward latch creature

Snobby Stained Sidewalk and a Wise Tree Dragon

Book cover and preview

Patrick Penrose
