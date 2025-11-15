I Created A 252-Page Book Based On The Faces I See Around Myself

Do you see faces everywhere? Or clouds shaped like animals?
The term for this is called Pareidolia. It’s the tendency to perceive a familiar, meaningful image in a random or ambiguous pattern.
I find objects that resemble faces, illustrate them into characters, and write little stories for them.
I self-published a 252-page hardcover coffee table book filled with a bunch of these creations. The book itself is a face with a mouth inside, so you always have someone to talk to.
The book is in a format where you can flip to any page and enjoy it. There is no story timeline. Each page is its own experience.
An old phone looking like royalty and a styrofoam to-go box monster
Measuring tape resembling a cat, and a monster fanny pack
Prologue explaining the book and an awkward latch creature
Snobby Stained Sidewalk and a Wise Tree Dragon
Book cover and preview
