General Hospital Alum, Robyn Bernard, Found Dead in an “Open Field”

General Hospital‘s Robyn Bernard was found dead on March 12, 2024. She was 64 years of age. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were dispatched to San Jacinto Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue at 3:57 a.m. with reports of a body laying in a field. Bernard was found “deceased at the scene”.
As of yet, details around her death are still yet to be announced. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday March 13, 2024. However, a coroner’s office clerk revealed to The Los Angeles Times on Friday March 15, that determining the cause of death may take eight to twelve weeks, and obtaining a toxicology result may take even longer. There is no indication of foul play. So, as the entertainment world awaits more news, let’s honor the life and career of the late actress, Robyn Bernard.
Who Was Robyn Bernard?
Robyn Bernard was born on May 26, 1959 in Gladewater, Texas, USA. As the oldest of four sisters, Robyn grew up in a close-knit family alongside her siblings. One of her younger sisters, Crystal Bernard, went on to achieve fame as an actress, best known for her role in the hit TV series Wings. Despite not reaching the same level of public recognition as her sister, Robyn Bernard led a meaningful and fulfilling life, making her mark in her own way. To that, her legacy as an actress is most felt with her role in the long-standing daytime drama, General Hospital. Prior to this role, she made appearances on TV shows like Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, and The Facts of Life. However, her role in General Hospital remains her most enduring.
Breaking Down Robyn Bernard’s Iconic Role on General Hospital
Terry Brock was a beloved character on the popular soap opera General Hospital, portrayed by Robyn Bernard from September 3, 1984, to March 7, 1990. Terry first came into Port Charles on Labor Day after she heard of her father D.L. Brock’s death. From here, she quickly became the love interest of the popular character, Frisco. Bernard’s portrayal of Terry quickly gained her fame and became a fan favorite on the show. Throughout her time on the daytime drama, Terry’s character faced various personal and professional challenges, endearing her to viewers and showcasing Robyn Bernard’s acting prowess.
Throughout her run on General Hospital, Bernard took her character through a range of emotions as she tackled a severe drinking problem. Then in May 1986, her most famous storyline came along, utterly captivating viewers. After a tumultuous relationship with Kevin O’Connor, it all came to a boiling point when Terry hit him over the head with a rock in self-defense, causing him to fall over a cliff to his death. Then, her next big storylines came when she was framed for the murders of Sheriff Broder and Ted Holmes.
After years of turmoil, Terry finally found her peace when her efforts to become a musician came to light. After landing a record contract, she departed the town of Port Charles and left her troubles behind. Bernard’s departure from General Hospital in 1990 was met with sadness by fans who had grown to love Terry Brock and Robyn Bernard’s nuanced portrayal of the complex character.
Her Final Years Were Marred by Struggles
After Robyn Bernard departed General Hospital in 1990, it would be seven years until she would grace the screen again. In 1997, she starred in the French comedy movie, Comme des rois. It would then be another five years until she forayed into acting again, starring as a psychologist in the straight-to-DVD movie Voices from the High School. After this, she disappeared from the entertainment industry altogether.
When speaking with The Daily Beast, Eric Ackerman, a long-standing member of General Hospital Fan Club, described how he connected with Bernard back in 2014, however, she didn’t seem to be in good shape. Ackerman regularly wrangles together former cast members of the show for reunions. After successfully managing to convince Bernard to make an appearance, he stated how he believes the interaction was her final public appearance. He added: “After that, she was presumably missing, with no one knowing where exactly she was.”
Furthermore, a San Jacinto news website called Action Eye claims that after Bernard’s mobile home burned down a few years ago, the community locals came to know her as a homeless woman. Sadly, if this is true, it would explain why her body was found in an “open field”. While more details are to be announced, if you want to read more about stars of General Hospital, here’s everything we know about the recasting of Molly.
